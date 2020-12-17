Liam Coen is embarking on the next step in his football coaching journey.
The South Kingstown native and former URI assistant was named the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky on Tuesday, making him a top assistant in the nation’s best college football conference. Coen spent the past three seasons on staff with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, working this season as assistant quarterbacks coach.
“I am very impressed with Liam’s depth of knowledge and detail of coaching that he has obtained as an NFL and college coach,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said in a press release. “He will bring an exciting style of football, attacking all areas of the field, a style that will be exciting for players to play and for fans to watch.”
Born in Newport, Coen grew up in South Kingstown, then starred at La Salle Academy as one of the best quarterbacks in Rhode Island high school football history. He went on to a record-setting career at the University of Massachusetts.
Coen’s entry into the coaching ranks came in his home state, as he was an assistant at Brown in 2010 and the quarterbacks coach at URI in 2011. After two more years at Brown, Coen went on to his alma mater and then to the University of Maine, where his star rose as he directed one of the top offenses in the Colonial Athletic Association. He was hired by the Rams as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and served in that role for two seasons before moving into the quarterbacks room.
“Liam is a great communicator, coach and leader of men,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay. “He will do great in leading the way for what will be a fun and exciting offense that will accentuate the players’ skill sets.”
Coen joins a Kentucky program that has steadily gained more footing in the SEC under Stoops after years of struggles. The Wildcats finished 4-6 this season.
“It is an honor to be named offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky,” Coen said in the release. “I want to thank Coach Stoops for this incredible opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Big Blue Nation and can’t wait to get to Lexington and get to work!”
