The winter season will feature several new coaches at South Kingstown High School, though all are familiar faces – and no strangers to success.
Henry Herbermann will take over the boys basketball program after leading the girls team to the Division I championship last year. Longtime soccer coach Scott Rollins will replace Herbermann with the girls basketball program, reunited with players he led to the state soccer championship in 2019. And Tom Cauchon will take the reins of the boys hockey program, which includes a host of players who were part of his 2019 boys lacrosse championship squad.
The basketball shuffling began when boys coach Roland Fiore stepped down after a long run at the helm. The Rebels had a few up-and-down years in Division I under Fiore before making a run to the state tournament semifinals in 2018, with a team led by star center Keegan Records.
The girls program has been on that stage more regularly in recent years, with Herbermann shepherding the Rebels since 2017. After an 11-7 campaign in Herbermann’s debut season, the Rebels went 32-4 over the last two seasons. On the heels of runner-up finishes in the Division I and state tournaments in 2019, the Rebels broke through for the D-I title in 2020. The state tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Herbermann previously coached the Curtis Corner Middle School boys team for eight seasons and also served as an assistant for the boys team at The Prout School.
Rollins started his South Kingstown coaching career at the helm of the boys soccer program, where he led the Rebels to winning seasons in each of his eight years, which included a runner-up finish in 2015. Under his direction, the girls program returned to the top tier of Division I, finishing as the state runner-up in 2017 and winning the state title in 2019. Many of the players who were on the 2019 soccer championship squad traded cleats for basketball shoes in the winter and led last year’s title push. A few holdovers remain for the upcoming season.
Cauchon, a business teacher at the high school, became head coach of the boys lacrosse program in 2019 and oversaw the final steps of the team’s rise to the elite level in Division II. After a rough stint in D-I, the Rebels had regrouped for a 7-6 campaign in 2017, then went 12-1 in 2018 but were upset in the playoffs. Under Cauchon, the team went 13-1 and won the school’s first-ever lacrosse championship. They were poised to challenge for a repeat last spring, when the season was canceled.
Cauchon takes over the hockey program from Toby Gibbons, who had two stints as South Kingstown head coach. He initially led the Rebels for six seasons in the late 2000s and early 2010s. He returned last season and led the team to an impressive campaign, which culminated in a run to the Division II championship series, ending there due to the pandemic. Gibbons, a former administrator at Narragansett High School, became the principal at East Providence High School this school year.
