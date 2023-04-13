NORTH KINGSTOWN — After two innings, Friday’s D-I softball matchup between Coventry and North Kingstown at Ryan Park was playing out much the way one might expect it to.
The Oakers, two-time defending state champions appeared to be well on their way to a routine victory after jumping out to an early 12-0 lead, but a young, up-and-coming Skippers squad refused to back down despite falling in the end by a 16-7 final.
“I’m really happy for them,” NK head coach Bill Aquilante said of the effort his team put forth. “They fought, they didn’t give up. I think they showed a state champion team that we’re not going to back down from anybody.”
The Skippers, now 1-1 on the year, used three pitchers on the day (Leila Hoskins, Mia D’Andrea and Gianna Amedeo) to try to limit one of the more potent lineups in the game.
“Every pitcher is a freshman,” Aquilante noted, adding that there are six freshmen in total on his roster. “They’re learning. Their attitudes are great. They know it’s a challenge for them. We’re all in a good place after this because we feel like we’re making the right strides.”
An RBI single by Julianna Bucci in the bottom of the third inning accounted for NK’s only run as they entered the home half of the fifth trailing 14-1.
Three outs away from having the game end two innings early, the Skippers instead bore down and produced five runs in the frame, highlighted by back-to-back triples from Makayla Falco and Jaiden Harding. Freshman Gabby Peralta added an inside-the-park home run the following inning to give the Skippers some momentum headed into their next contest.
For Coventry, the day started and finished with Emily Cronin, the ace of the pitching staff.
With Sam Bergantino now playing at Rhode Island College and Sage Soares currently spending her sophomore season with an AAU squad, Cronin has taken on the role as the team’s leader inside the circle.
“I feel like I just have to take out the physical aspect and think about it mentally. I just want to help my team in any way possible,” the senior said after striking out nine over five innings of work while collecting four hits at the plate.
Cronin struck out a pair of hitters in the bottom of the first inning, but with the Oakers leading 12-0 headed into the home half of the second, head coach Chris Daigneault made a pitching change, giving the ball to fellow senior Haley Primrose.
“We had a big lead already. Haley’s our second pitcher. I’ve got to try to get her going as much as possible,” the Oaker head coach said of his decision.
Primrose looked strong in the early going, allowing just one run on five hits through her first three innings of work before running into trouble in the fifth.
“She probably pitched too many innings. She got tired there,” Daigneault said of the fifth inning that saw the Skippers launch a mini rally and pull to within eight runs at 14-6.
Cronin returned to the circle to stop the bleeding and managed to do so, striking out six batters over the final three innings while Coventry tacked on a couple of more runs at the plate.
“It’s a good win. I got everybody in the game, tried to get everyone playing, so that felt good,” Daigneault said of the overall outcome that saw his team improve to 2-0 on the year.
“Emily went 4-for-5 while pitching great, Haley had a bunch of good hits, Ava (Hawley) got back in there,” he said, rattling off some of the top offensive performances, which also included an inside the park home run off the bat of Abby Choquette as well as a two-run single by freshman Leah Lapham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.