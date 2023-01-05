NORTH KINGSTOWN — Win number two has proven elusive for the North Kingstown boys basketball team.
The Skippers opened league play last month with a win over Classical, last year’s state runner-up. Since then, they’ve been within range of everyone they’ve matched up against, but they’ve lost four straight games. Mt. Pleasant kept the Skippers searching with a 60-44 victory on Tuesday night.
North is now 1-4 in Division I league play. After the victory over Classiacl, they lost an overtime game to Woonsocket, before falling by 10 against Westerly and by nine against Smithfield.
Tuesday’s game was similar, as the Skippers stayed within striking distance but couldn’t get over the hump.
James Masterson opened the scoring on Tuesday with a 3-pointer, but the Kilties responded with nine straight points to take a lead that would last until the final buzzer. The Skippers made a bit of headway in the second quarter, with Masteron and Michael DeOrsey combining for five straight points that made it 22-18. It was a 28-21 game at the end of the second quarter.
More outside shooting success from Masterson and DeOrsey had the Skippers within three points at 32-29. The Kilties came back with a decisive run. Jamie Amadao hit two 3-pointers to power a 12-0 burst. Turnovers and the subsequent fast-break opportunities set the Skippers up for trouble.
The game was largely even the rest of the way, but the big Mt. Pleasant run made it an uphill battle. The Skippers got as close as 10 in the fourth quarter, but the comeback efforts stopped there. The Kilties scored the final six points of the game in closing out the win.
DeOrsey led the Skippers with 20 points as he continued a breakout sophomore season. He’s one of the leaders of a young core that the Skippers are aiming to build around, though they were without another sophomore standout, Elisha Johnson-Dixon, due to injury. Masterson joined DeOrsey in getting hot from 3-point range en route to a 16-point night.
The challenges will continue on Thursday as the Skippers welcome in a Central team that has looked like one of the best in the league thus far.
