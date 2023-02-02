SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The coaching staff didn’t mince words before Saturday’s game.
“We talked about this as an absolute must-win,” South Kingstown hockey coach Rick Angeli said.
Off two straight defeats, in a highly competitive division, that was a fair assessment. And the Rebels delivered, breaking out of their skid with a 5-2 victory over West Warwick/EWG at Boss Arena.
“We just needed to come out as hard as we could, and play with a lot of passion,” sophomore Garrett Kirwin said. “We stuck together as a team, got together and got hyped up, and went out there and did our thing.”
The win has the Rebels at 6-3-1 and in a tie with Ponaganset for third place in Division II-A. They had won three games in a row before falling to Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton on Jan. 22. A 3-2 loss to Lincoln on Friday night made it two in a row.
“Rogers is a very complete team. They have good depth. We scored first but that was it,” Angeli said. “We had chances. We out-shot them. And then it was kind of the same thing against Lincoln. We scored first. We played a very good first period. Then we didn’t play well in the second period. They scored three goals and that was it.”
More and more, it looks like most games in D-II will come down to who plays at the highest level.
“I think the division is wide open,” Angeli said. “This team that we played tonight, they beat Ponaganset. It’s just one of those things where you have to be ready to play every night. Every game is a grind.”
The Rebels responded to the challenge against WWEWG. After falling behind 1-0 just four minutes into the game, they surged late in the first period with three goals in the span of two-and-a-half minutes. Another goal in the second and one in the third clinched the victory.
“We knew our forecheck had to be hard and our defense needed to put in the work,” Kirwin said. “We fought as hard as we could.”
The five goals came from five different players. And three players – Kirwin, Kaleb Malito and Nikko Nastasi – scored their first career goals.
“It was a pretty exciting night,” Kirwin said.
The balance is a good sign for the Rebels, who have leaned heavily on their stars over the last two seasons.
“I like where we are,” Angeli said. “We’re trying some different combinations. We were missing some guys tonight and we really had some other guys step up. We’re trying to create some scoring depth, where we don’t just rely on two guys.”
Cody Granville added a goal and two assists and Ethan Hood tallied one goal. Michael Peters chipped in with an assist. Lucas Gordon made 16 saves.
Six games remain in the regular season for the Rebels, including key matchups with Portsmouth and Nariho.
“I think we’re right there – we’re 6-3-1. We’ll see what happens,” Angeli said. “We’ve got to keep chipping away and winning the games we can win. But every game in this league is going to be tough. There’s no pushovers anywhere. You’ve got to be ready to play and you’ve got to execute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.