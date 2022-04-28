NORTH KINGSTOWN — Last week, the North Kingstown boys volleyball team suffered its first loss since the 2019 season. In a big matchup Tuesday, unbeaten La Salle sent the Skippers to another defeat.
The Rams continued their emergence as the class of Division I with a 3-1 victory over the host Skippers. North took the opening set but struggled to overcome rough patches in each of the next three games as La Salle surged to the win. Following a 6-0 start to the season, North Kingstown has now lost two straight but isn’t getting down on itself.
“At this point in the season, I think La Salle is the benchmark for everybody,” North Kingstown assistant coach Chris Batzinger said. “But we were happy with the way we competed tonight. We played really well in the first set. The beginning of the next three really didn’t go our way. But that’s a good test for us, to see what we have competition wise and how we can respond to some of those situations. We kept getting hit and kept fighting. It’s good experience for us as we continue the growth stage of our season.”
A year ago, North Kingstown was rarely tested on its way to the state title. With a different group on the court this year and a lot of talent around the league, it’s a different story now. The Skippers still hope to be in contention in that landscape when all is said and done, so having extra impetus for improvement isn’t a bad thing. Tuesday’s performance itself offered a hint of how the team will respond to adversity: down 14-2 in the third set, the Skippers worked almost all the way back to even before La Salle ultimately held on.
“I’m pretty sure, seeing how they responded to being down 14-2, they’ll be ready to work tomorrow,” Batzinger said. “We like the group. There’s so many games, we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves for losing to a good team. I like the way we responded and hopefully that continue onto the practice court.”
The first set went to the Skippers by a 25-21 margin. There were flashes of that kind of play in the next three sets, too, but the bad stretches made it an uphill battle. La Salle went up 10-3 in the second set. After North worked back to a 16-16 tie, the Rams won nine of the next 10 points en route to a 25-17 win.
The start was even worse in the third set, as La Salle went up 9-1, then 14-2. Again, the Skippers showed serious fight to cut the deficit in half. Two kills by Cam Alexander helped North get to within one at 24-23, but a tip over the net by La Salle sealed the 25-23 win.
The home team delivered a better start in the fourth game, as three kills by Mason Andrade and an ace by Ryan Harrington put the Skippers up 5-3. But it turned out the run by the opposition was just delayed. La Salle broke a 7-7 tie by winning eight of the next 10 points for a 15-9 lead. They stayed in front from there. Two kills by Andrade made it 24-20, but a block by the Rams finished off the victory.
It was the last of many such blocks for the Rams, who focused a lot of attention on Andrade.
“They’ve got some big guys and they close the block really well,” Batzinger said. “Part of that, too, was that our ball control on the first touch wasn’t great tonight, so then we would get predictable at that point. Closing a triple block isn’t easy at this level and they did a really good job of that. Our focus now is solidifying our secondary options and hopefully giving teams something else to think about so they can’t just bring everybody at Mason all night.”
The Skippers will return to action Thursday against Coventry. They’ll also face the Oakers on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.