Two University of Rhode Island men’s basketball players announced in a span of six days that they will be transferring from the program. Freshman Mekhi Long shared the news Friday, while sophomore Tyrese Martin – a budding star who was poised for an even bigger role next year – made his surprising announcement on Wednesday morning.
The moves mean URI, at this point, will return just four players who saw action this past season in Fatts Russell, Jermaine Harris, Jacob Toppin and Antwan Walker. Jeremy Sheppard and D.J. Johnson, who sat out this season, are also slated to return.
Long and Martin are the third and fourth players to transfer since the start of the 2019-20. Freshman Gregory Hammond departed in mid-December and sophomore Dana Tate left the program two weeks later following a suspension for a violation of team rules. With seniors Jeff Dowtin and Cyril Langevine also departing and two recruits committed – Ishmael Leggett and Elijah Wood – the Rams now have five scholarships available.
Long announced his decision on his Twitter account, writing, “Thank you URI for the Great experiences and opportunity. The bonds I made over the year will not be forgotten. After talking things over with my family I will be transferring from URI and will be putting my name in the transfer portal.”
The 6-foot-7 native of Bryans Road, Maryland, played in all 30 of URI’s games this season, emerging as a key piece of a rotation that lost some of is depth along the way. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Martin is a more significant loss, as he had emerged alongside Russell, Dowtin and Langevine as a cornerstone player for the program. He averaged 12.8 points per game while playing 34.2 minutes per game.
Martin wrote on Twitter, “To the University of Rhode Island, I want to thank all of the Rhody fans for all the love and support. I also want to thank the coaching staff for treating me like one of their own and believing in me. But after multiple long conversations with the people in my corner I have decided to transfer from the school. My decision has nothing to do with the team or coach Cox. That’s family and Cox is as great of a coach and father as they come! I’m just doing what I feel is best for me. The relationships I have built while being at this university will last a lifetime. Love you all.”
Over the last two years, 10 players have left URI with eligibility remaining. Christion Thompson, Omar Silverio and Michael Tertsea transferred. Mike Layssard left the team, as did Aris Tsourgiannis. Marial Mading, who practiced with the team in the spring of 2019, left for a junior college.
