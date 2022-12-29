NARRAGANSETT — Tuesday’s game was the first one all season in which the Narragansett boys basketball team has had its full rotation.
It happened at a good time.
In front of a full house for their annual non-league matchup with South Kingstown, the Mariners showed what they can do at full strength in a 69-53 win over the Rebels.
“With our top seven back, it was great to have everybody together,” senor Van Limoges said. “We really rocked it tonight, especially in the first half. Things started to click. Our shots were falling. We played well as a team.”
Injuries and illness have conspired to keep the Mariners from being who they hoped to be at the start of the season. They won their non-league season opener over Chariho before dropping their first four Division I games. Tuesday’s performance was not perfect but it offered hints that there may be better days ahead in the new year.
“We haven’t had our top seven guys, our starting five yet until today,” head coach Phil Rattenni said. “It was nice to finally get them together after about five weeks of basketball. With everybody together, we definitely played well in spurts, but we still need to learn how to play together.”
And even beyond what it meant for the future, the Mariners were glad to topple their rivals. The matchup always draws big crowds, though it didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19 issues for both teams in the middle of the season.
“It was awesome,” Limoges said. “SK is right next door to Narragansett. Everyone came out to see us. It was awesome to get the W.”
The Rebels expected a better showing, given their performance the last few weeks. They’re off to a 2-2 start in Division II league play.
“This is a showcase game. It’s South Kingstown-Narragansett,” South Kingstown coach Henry Herbermann said. “I’m disappointed because there were a lot of people here and I wish they could have seen how well we can play. We didn’t show it tonight.”
Both teams struggled to score in the first few minutes of the game, but the Mariners broke through in emphatic fashion. A jumper by Limoges and 3-pointers by Limoges and Owen Degnan triggered a 13-0 run. Mekhi Wilson added five points in the burst, and the Mariners led 23-7 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Narragansett rode 6-0 and 7-0 spurts to an even bigger lead, while allowing just four field goals for the Rebels. They went to halftime with a 42-18 lead.
South Kingstown played better in the second half, out-scoring the Mariners by eight points, but the hole was too deep.
Limoges led all scorers with 23 points. Degnan scored 16 points and Wilson added 15. Brayden Ansaldi chipped in with eight points.
Narragansett’s length made for difficult matchups for the Rebels, and the Mariners hope other teams will find similar issues. The team is essentially playing position-less basketball since every player in the starting lineup is around the same height.
“We really only have one position on the floor and it’s the guy who inbounds the basketball,” Rattenni said. “That’s the only thing that we’re really dictating. We try not to get bogged down in sets. We try to go. That’s kind of the cards we were dealt. We’re big across the board. Guys can play multiple positions. We can do that.”
Griffin Sward led the Rebels with 12 points, Dae-Sean Kirby added 11 and Luca Prodigio chipped in with 10.
The Rebels will be looking for a quick bounce-back as they head south for the Westerly Community Credit Union Holiday Tournament.
Narragansett is playing in the Jim Williamson Holiday Classic at West Warwick before returning to league play in January.
“We don’t really know where we stand,” Rattenni said. “I still think when we get rolling and get some chemistry, we’ll be OK.”
