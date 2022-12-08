Twenty-one consecutive wins. An undefeated record in league play. A Division I title.
What can the North Kingstown High School girls basketball team do for an encore?
The Skippers have an idea.
Last year’s season was missing one thing. Ponaganset upset the Skippers in the state tournament semifinals, denying them a chance to end their terrific season with the top prize.
“They said the mission isn’t complete,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “They’re motivated. They’re ready to go.”
It’s a very similar team that will be chasing repeated success – with a better ending. Last year’s run was powered by juniors and freshmen. A core of players who have been contributing since their freshman year is now a senior group that’s hungrier than ever.
“Tryouts and practices the first few days, they’re running, they’re pushing themselves, they’re pushing the other players,” Simeone said.
Jillian Rogers leads the group after a tremendous junior season that saw her emerge as the top player in the state. She won Gatorade Player of the Year honors and was a first-team all-state selection. She enters her senior season within range of 1,000 career points.
“That’s a huge goal for her,” Simeone said. “Her motivation is to keep going. We’ve talked about it – she accomplished a pretty big thing last year. Now, go do it back to back. And let’s finish the mission. She said, ‘You better believe it.’”
Senior Jordan Moreau was also a first-team all-state selection. One of the more versatile players in the state, she often ran the point for the Skippers while flashing the ability to score in the paint as well.
“Jordan improved a lot over the summer with her 3-point shooting,” Simeone said. “I think Jordan and Jillian are going to have a big year.”
Senior Carly Lafferty returns to anchor the front line, and senior Katherine Martone is back as the team’s do-it-all contributor.
Sophomore guard Jaelyn Holmes will also be a major key. Her arrival as a freshman last year was a major factor in North’s transition from contender to powerhouse, and more is expected this year.
The Skippers lost one big piece to graduation in sharp-shooter Anina Sherman. Holmes will be among those trying to pick up the outside shooting slack. Off the bench, the Skippers will be looking to sophomore Ellie Bishop for big minutes. Bishop made an impact late in the season last year, and is coming off a spectacular soccer season for the Skippers.
“Ellie Bishop is just an all-around phenomenal athlete,” Simeone said. “She’s knocking on the door trying to get a starting position, but she’s my sixth man right now. She can create havoc out there.”
Emma Harding and Morgan Mabray, two players up from the junior varsity squad, are competing for time, along with several others. Sophomore center Maddi Krug, who provided a major boost in the playoffs last year, is recovering from surgery and hopes to return late in the season.
“There will be a growing curve,” Simeone said. “It’ll take a few weeks, but we’ll get there. We hope to be playing in March. We’re going to have to work hard.”
Rebels hope to pick up where they left off
South Kingstown would love to get off to a better start this season. But for everything after, a repeat would be just fine.
The Rebels had a brutal first few weeks last year. With a new coaching staff that took over on the fly, a young squad opened league play with five consecutive losses. From there, the Rebels were great, finishing 9-7 in league games and making the semifinals of the Division I tournament.
“Last year, I didn’t officially get the job until late November,” head coach Rob Cruz said. “We took our lumps early. It was tough to plug in a whole new system so quickly. We had a lot of inexperience. We kind of found ourselves in that Westerly Christmas tournament, and then things started clicking. The girls bought in.”
The goal is to keep things going, and the Rebels look poised to do it. They’re still young – with just one senior – and they did lose guard Sophie Mahar to the prep school ranks, but most of last year’s roster is back in the fold.
“We’re a year older now, so that definitely helps,” Cruz said. “We still have a really good core. We have the junior class that got huge minutes as sophomores. Our one senior has been a starter. We had a couple of freshmen who helped out last year. It’s obviously a big blow when you lose a good player, but it’s still a really nice group.”
Malia Young, a two-year contributor, is the lone senior on the roster. The junior class features Finley Carr, Abigail McDonald, Victoria Hancock and Celine Barbera, all of whom had strong sophomore seasons. And sophomore Kaya Nuttall is back after playing big minutes as a freshman. Sophomore Adeline Lawler is also in the fold.
South Kingstown has often had freshmen making impacts over the years, and there are several in line to do it this season. Zoe Knight has the potential to be a presence in the paint as the team’s tallest player. Carsen Hill is the youngest of four Hill sisters who have all done big things for the Rebels in the past. Freshman Abigail O’Rourke is also on the roster.
“We’ve got a big freshman class. We’ve got 10 girls,” Cruz said. “A couple of them are going to play varsity and they look really good, so that’s a plus.”
On the court, the Rebels will be looking to continue with what clicked late last year.
“I’m excited to see where we can go,” Cruz said. “I’m definitely in more of a comfort zone and I know the girls. They’re more familiar with what I’m doing. There are some things that we have to tweak but nothing out of the ordinary. I’m hoping that we get a better start. But the goal is always to do what we did last year – we’ve got to get better as the season goes on.”
Mariners lean on returners
Five players who started a lot of games last season are back for Narragansett this year. There aren’t big numbers or experience behind them, but that’s generally par for the course at one of the state’s smallest high schools.
“We definitely don’t have a ton of depth,” head coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “That’s nothing new for us. At Narragansett, I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a team with a lot of depth. It’s not a new struggle. We’re a little smaller this year, but we’re used to it. We make do.”
And they usually make do quite well. The Mariners went 10-7 last year, atfer going 5-4 in the abbreviated 2020-21 season. The hope is to ride the experienced nucleus to continued success this year.
“It’s nice to have them returning,” Mahoney said. “They’re motivated. They know how the system works. They know the plays. And they know our expectations. It’s always nice to have a strong core returning.”
Seniors Bridget Blessing and Anna Hart have been key players for several seasons and are used to leadership roles after serving as captains for the soccer team in the fall. Junior Dharma Parks will anchor the frontcourt, having played a lot of minutes through her first two seasons.
The other two returners are coming off standout freshman campaigns. Grace Blessing and Brooke Caffrey both burst onto the scene in their first year, emerging as two of Narragansett’s top scoring threats. Expectations will be higher this year.
“It’s different when you come in as a sophomore,” Mahoney said. “We’ve been more direct with our expectations. Having that year of experience means you don’t give them as much slack and they take more control. I want them to be more vocal on the court, especially because they both play the point guard position. It’s nice to have that year of experience but there are definitely higher expectations in terms of being leaders and learning to control the tempo of the game for us.”
The Mariners lost most of their post players to graduation. Depth will have to be developed. Among the players who can help are sophomore Alexa Poirier, who missed last basketball season with an injury. The rest of the players are moving up or joining the team for the first time.
However the lineups shake out, the Mariners will build on their same foundation.
“We have speed, so defense is always our focus,” Mahoney said. “It’s a function of effort and that can be controlled, where offense can come and go. We’ve had our struggles putting the ball in the basket at times, so we have to be consistent defensively. We want to utilize our speed and grit.”
Restart for Prout
Prout will have a new coach for the second time in three years and he doesn’t mind a challenge.
Scott Marques, an experienced high school assistant coach and travel-ball coach, is taking over for Kristina Kelly and hoping to lead the Crusaders out from a rough stretch that included a 1-16 campaign last season.
“The opportunity is something that’s intriguing,” Marques said. “I kind of knew what I was getting myself into as far as their prior season. I looked at it as a nice challenge.”
Marques has coached at various times since the 1990s, when he was the junior varsity boys coach at Cranston East. He took on the same role for a powerhouse Feinstein team in the 2000s. He also coached at Davies more recently before taking some time away from the high school sidelines when his three children were young, and he broke into the girls ranks when coaching his daughter in youth hoops.
“I’ve coached boys high school basketball at three different high schools in Rhode Island – and in about two and a half different decades,” Marques said. “I run the Cranston travel program and I also coach with the Rhode Island Magic. This was good timing. My youngest is in seventh grade, my middle child is a freshman and our oldest is out on her own. I have more time now. It’s my first varsity head coaching position, so it’s sort of fulfilling a lifelong dream for me.”
Marques’ first team at Prout will be trying to take a step forward after last year’s struggles. The roster is still heavy on youth, though the returning players have all of last year’s challenges to learn from.
“The word I’ve used since I interviewed and in preseason meetings and throughout practice is competitive. I think we’re going to be competitive in our division,” Marques said. “What that looks like as far as wins and losses, I don’t know right now. But I think we’re going to be competitive every night. It’s going to be a growing process. There’s some returning players, but they were young last year. We’ve only got two seniors. It’s going to be a bit of a process to start.”
Morgan Verdi and Ellie Andrews are the seniors. The junior class will shoulder a big load, with Charleigh George, Erin Hanrahan, Brylee Merrill and Molly Green all back after seeing a lot of time last year. There are also some newcomers who could chip in.
“There are definitely going to be some growing pains, but I think you’ll see us become a better team as the season goes on,” Marques said. “They’ve been excited to turn a new page and create a new experience for themselves.”
