NORTH KINGSTOWN — Thursday’s win over Cumberland gave the North Kingstown High School girls soccer team a little bit of revenge and a lot of confidence.
Behind a pair of goals by Sadie Souls, the Skippers prevailed 2-1 in a rematch of last year’s semifinal heartbreaker, which Cumberland won in a shootout. Though Thursday’s game was a non-league affair, the Clippers entered without a loss and again figure to be a title contender, so nabbing a win over them was no small feat for the Skippers.
“It’s definitely a nice feeling,” senior captain Haleigh Ward said. “Last year, we lost to them in the semifinals. It’s nice to have a good comeback game.”
The Skippers are sitting at 4-2-2 overall heading into tonight’s season finale. Following the win over Cumberland, they returned to action Saturday and scored late to net a tie against Smithfield. Their league record stands at 2-2-1.
When they took the field Thursday against Cumberland, the Skippers were coming off a disappointing loss to Pilgrim, but found a very quick pick-me-up. In just the second minute of action, Souls broke loose on the left wing and knocked a shot past Cumberland star goalie Juliette Vemmer for the 1-0 lead. Ward picked up the assist.
In the semifinal meeting last year, the Skippers did not get a shot past Vemmer through regulation and overtime.
“It really felt nice,” Souls said.
“It’s been on our minds since last season,” Ward said. “It’s nice to get the win and get free of those thoughts.”
Cumberland pulled back to even late in the first half on a goal by Riley Trudeau in the 37th minute. Eleven minutes into the second half, North Kingstown answered with the game-tying goal by Souls on a free kick from 35 yards out. From there, the Skippers kept the pressure on and defended well enough to keep the lead. Cumberland had a big opportunity in the final minutes off a goalkeeper misplay, but Trudeau’s shot skipped wide of the net.
Kathryn Bourgeois was credited with three saves for the Skippers. At the other end, the offensive performance represented one of the team’s strongest showings of the season.
“It’s something we’ve been working on all season,” Ward said. “Our past games, we’ve struggled to kind of all link together. We’re all talented players individually. It’s just a matter of coming together. This is the first game where we put it all together and showed what we can do.”
With a quality win to show for it, the Skippers are hoping to keep moving in the right direction.
“Going off of this win, I think we’ll be a lot more motivated,” Souls said.
“This win definitely gives us a lot more confidence,” Ward said. “People doubted us coming into the season. We’re working to show everyone we’re still the same team we were last year, even though we lost a lot of players.”
After scoring so early against Cumberland, the Skippers needed a late goal to earn the tie with Smithfield on Saturday. Helena Deresky delivered it, heading in a corner kick in the final seconds. Bridgette Toland had the assist.
North Kingstown will face Smithfield again in the season finale, hosting the Sentinels Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
