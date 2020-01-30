A promising high school career had barely begun, and his left leg was in an MRI machine.
It was a summer night in 2018, the first night in what was supposed to be a big offseason for South Kingstown’s Myles Tyler-Robinson. He would start turning his potential into reality in the high school summer league. A breakout junior year would follow. Then a season as a star.
All of that went on hold when the MRI results came back.
“They told me it was an ACL injury and a meniscus injury,” Tyler-Robinson said. “It was probably the toughest thing in my life. I fell to the ground crying. I couldn’t believe it. Basketball is my dream.”
The dream is finally turning to reality this year. After missing all of his junior season with the injury, Tyler-Robinson is averaging 15 points per game this year for the Rebels, who are holding their own in Division I. In what will be his only real season of high school basketball, he’s making an impression. On Tuesday, Bishop Hendricken coach Jamal Gomes could be heard yelling, “Where’s Myles?” to his team as the Hawks prepared to defend an inbounds pass in a game against the Rebels.
“I feel like I was rewarded,” Tyler-Robinson said. “I worked very hard for this. Hopefully, I can keep it up and we can go somewhere into the playoffs.”
Whatever happens, Tyler-Robinson is cherishing the season, given the journey to get to it.
The injury was painful, the rehab would be long, and the timing made it worse. Tyler-Robinson had played mostly on the junior varsity team as a sophomore, getting a little varsity time late in the season. There weren’t many minutes to be had on a veteran team that would eventually make the state final four.
Tyler-Robinson’s time was coming. At 6-foot-4 with the skill to play in the paint or on the perimeter, he profiled as the Rebels’ next star. The first step on that path would come in the Narragansett summer league, but one of the first real steps he took on the Boon Street court was a bad one.
“It was our first game. The court was kind of bumpy. My knee just gave out,” Tyler-Robinson said. “I didn’t know what happened but it was a very painful injury. I went to the ER right after.”
The summer that was going to be about improvement instead revolved around recovery and rehab. He did it all knowing that no matter how hard he pushed, he wouldn’t be back on the court for his junior season. It’s a hard and fast timetable for ACL injuries.
“I was just missing a whole season of basketball,” he said.
Tyler-Robinson watched games from the bench last season. He could often be spotted taking shots at halftime, limping after rebounds, returning to the bench when the game started.
“I love basketball. It was awful,” he said. “I wished I could go out there every time. It was bad, but I enjoyed watching my team. That helped me get through it.”
He stayed strong in rehab and eventually worked his way back to the court, after the high school season but earlier than anticipated. He was good to go for travel ball last spring.
“The rehab was very tough, but I stuck with it the whole way,” Tyler-Robinson said. “They told me I was a very strong kid. I worked my butt off. I worked all day long. And what they told me to go home and do, I went home and did. I actually recovered pretty fast.”
These days, he’s making the most of his first – and final – season with the Rebels. Tyler-Robinson scored 16 points in the season opener, 21 in game two and has continued to be the team’s top scorer since then, outside of a few games where he was sidelined.
The future may include a stop in the prep school ranks next year, as Tyler-Robinson keeps his eye on the goal of playing at the next level.
For now, it’s all about the present.
His high school career has finally begun.
“It made me more passionate about the game, knowing I could lose it at any moment,” Tyler-Robinson said. “I love playing it. When I took a step back, I realized nothing’s guaranteed. It made me work harder every day.”
