The recruiting classes of a few years ago formed a foundation. Now it’s about bolstering that base and building on it with impact pieces.
The University of Rhode Island football team believes it has done both with the class it announced last week.
Seven players inked commitments on national signing day, joining seven more who previously made their pledges in December during the early signing period.
The newest crop includes three transfers who will look to follow the path blazed by players like Kasim Hill, Coby Tippett and Kevin Brown, who have excelled in their new home. The other four players hail from the high school ranks.
The transfer crop features wide receivers DeJuan Ellis and Kahtero Summers and defensive back Jordan Colbert.
Ellis is transferring in from Maryland with two years of eligibility remaining. He started his career at Virginia Tech, where he redshirted in 2018. After sitting out a transfer season at Maryland, he played in four games as a wide receiver in 2020. This past season, he switched to the defensive side of the ball and played in five games, while also returning kicks.
Summers was a HeroSports.com Sophomore All-American in 2021 after catching 44 passes for 674 yards and nine touchdowns at Saint Francis. He was a second-team all NEC selection. The move to URI will be a homecoming for Summers, who grew up in Pennsylvania but was born in Rhode Island.
Colbert was an All-Ivy League honorable mention selection in 2021 after a strong season at Columbia. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder finished the seasoni with 49 tackles and two interceptions.
Topping the high school group is Florida running back Jaden Griffin, who ranked fourth in the state’s 6A class with 1,498 rushing yards this past fall. He added 18 touchdowns while averaging 8.7 yards per carry. Griffin chose URI over Syracuse and South Dakota State.
Syeed Gibbs hails from Massachusetts powerhouse Everett, where he starred at defensive back. Flashing high-level speed, he was recruited by the likes of Maine, Dartmouth and Bryant.
Tight end Hunter Hopperton joins the Rams from Streetsboro, Ohio, where he caught 15 touchdown passes and came close to 1,000 yards receiving in his senior year.
Rounding out the class is New Jersey linebacker Declan Williams, who has strong athletic bloodlines. His father is former Major League pitcher Mitch Williams. Declan was a first-team all-conference selection for Paul VI.
The December signings featured top local product Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island’s Gatorade Player of the Year. Five other high schoolers signed on: defensive linebam Trey Christian of Norwich, Connecticut; offensive lineman Asa Neal of Rahway, New Jersey; linebacker A.J. Pena of Branchburg, New Jersey; and kicker Dylan Shank of Medford, New Jersey. The class also includes junior college quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward, who began his collegiate career at Temple before heading to Coahoma Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.