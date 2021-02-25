There just wasn’t enough offense for local teams on the opening night of the RIIL boys hockey playoffs Tuesday.
South Kingstown was shut out 4-0 by the PCD/St. Raphael/Wheeler co-op team in a preliminary-round game at Dennis Lynch Arena.
Up the road in North Smithfield, Narragansett/Chariho lost 3-0 to Portsmouth.
The Rebels were seeded ninth and feeling at least somewhat confident about their matchup. They lost a regular-season meeting with PSW but dominated the action and put almost 50 shots on net.
But the rematch was only slightly different – and not in a good way for the Rebels. They again out-shot the Saints – this time 36-19 – but goalie Jeff Pimental stopped every shot. On the other side, the Saints played better, grabbing an early lead on a short-handed goal and never looking back. They added a power-play goal in the second period and scored twice in the third to finish out the win.
“We’ve taken 80 shots on this guy in two games and we got one goal out of it,” South Kingstown coach Tom Cauchon said. “He was really good and they played really well.”
South Kingstown’s comeback efforts included a 16-shot barrage in the third period. Pimental made two big stops on shots by Kyle Hadley and Bennett Souza. The Rebels also had two breakaway looks go awry. Curtis Granville missed wide from the right side. Ethan Hood had a step on the defense around the 10-minute mark, but the Saints broke up the play.
The loss finished off a season in which the defending D-II co-champion Rebels needed just a little bit more to remain a contender.
“Our guys, I’m proud of them,” Cauchon said. “The seniors did a great job. This was a young team. They lost a lot of guys to graduation. We were in every single game. We were just a couple of plays away. They worked so hard and put in a lot.”
Cauchon, a late hire, credited assistant coaches T. J. Lynch and Nick Bodziony for their help leading the team.
The seniors were Granville, Hadley, Souza, Colton Haigh, Colin McNamara, and Zac Zyons.
For Narragansett/Chariho, the playoff appearance was historic in more ways than one. It was the first playoff berth since the team became a co-op program in 2015, and it came in Division II. The team spent the first five seasons of its existence in Division III, which was eliminated in the latest round of realignment.
Despite the new challenge, the Gulls held their own, finishing 2-7, with several close losses in addition to the victories. The playoff structure gave weight to wins within a team’s subdivision, which allowed the Gulls to grab a spot as the No. 12 seed.
Portsmouth, seeded fifth, had a little too much in the playoff matchup, winning 3-0.
Narragansett/Chariho will bid farewell to a good seniors class. From the Narragansett side, the group featured Shaun Quirk and Jack Harris.
