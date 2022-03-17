The North Kingstown High School cheerleading squad took part in the RIIL Competition Cheerleading state championships on Saturday in Providence. The Skippers competed in Division I along with Coventry and East Providence. Coventry won the D-I title.
Online Poll
Should Rhode Island towns ban the sale of small bottles of alcohol, commonly called nips?
For the last few months, South Kingstown resident Bill McCusker, president of the new nonprofit Friends of the Saugatucket, has worked with volunteers in SK to pick up small bottles of alcohol left discarded in and around town. In a three-month span, he said, the group collected 7,906 of the bottles, commonly referred to as nips, Citing the environmental impact of the litter, McCusker's group wants the town to follow the lead of other communities in Massachusetts that are looking at passing a ban on the sale of nip bottles. “We need to be leaders in South Kingstown,” he said. Do you believe Rhode Island towns should ban the sale of small bottles of alcohol in an effort to reduce pollution? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
Latest News
- Ponaganset upsets NK in state semis
- What URI would be getting in Archie Miller
- SK's Records back in NCAA tourney with Colgate
- Council hears pitch to ban sale of nips
- Photos: NK cheerleading at states
- Local football players honored in Golden Dozen awards
- Cavanaugh facing federal charges in stolen valor case
- High School Notes: Track standouts continue to shine in postseason
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Roundup: SK resident wants you to feel the ‘Main Street Vibe’
- ‘Mamma Mia!’ marks a much anticipated return to live theater for NKHS students
- Westerly’s Coma Hole give metal a much-needed dose of fuzz
- The View From Swamptown: The story behind the Max Kiel Gymnasium is one worth retelling
- State Swim Meet: Jalbert grabs another title, locals win medals
- URI fires head coach David Cox
- Budget plan would cut property tax rate by 23 percent
- Citing Thomas investigation, Auger resigns as NK Superintendent
- What URI would be getting in Archie Miller
- Residents express concern as home values see large rise in revaluations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.