A fire truck leads hundreds of kids in bright-colored baseball uniforms through Wickford Village. In South Kingstown, players and families converge on Tuckertown Park. The road to the beach in Narragansett turns into a parade route.
Little League opening days are a rite of spring in communities across the country, and South County leagues join in every year. This year’s festivities were slated to be held this coming Saturday for North Kingstown/Wickford Little League and South Kingstown Little League. Narragansett was scheduled to host its event the next weekend.
But the pomp and circumstance is of course on hold, another hallmark of the sports world impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t think anybody in the community ever foresaw what we’re going through now, let alone shutting down the institution of Little League baseball,” said North Kingstown/Wickford President Arnie Sarazen. “But I also think we’re all hoping beyond hope that we get out on the field and we get to play baseball this year.”
Little League is the world’s most centralized youth sports organization, with leagues in every state and 80 other countries providing baseball and softball opportunities for millions of children. Little League International, which governs the sprawling landscape, issued guidance soon after the coronavirus began impacting professional and collegiate sports, directing leagues to refrain from all baseball activities until May 11 at the earliest.
“We recognize that this is the heart of the traditional Little League season, and we share in the great disappointment that many are feeling surrounding this additional pause in the 2020 season,” the organization said in a statement. “However, it is our hope that by doing this, we will all play a small, but important part in flattening the curve in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Local leagues were in varying stages of preparation for the season when it was put on hold. South Kingstown had already completed tryouts and drafted teams for its minors and majors baseball divisions, with softball and younger divisions next on the docket. The draft was actually held at the beginning of the same week that ended with schools closed and sporting events worldwide canceled.
North Kingstown/Wickford had held tryouts in early March for upwards of 200 players. A make-up tryout for those unable to attend was set for the middle of the month, with the draft to follow. In between the two tryouts, everything changed.
Narragansett, the smallest of the three leagues, typically starts its preseason a little later. Sign-ups were complete, but tryouts and the draft were still upcoming when the season was suspended.
The resulting holding pattern has left the leagues planning out logistics, communicating with families, dealing with sponsor ramifications and exploring options for a season outside the usual spring timeframe if necessary.
“In the interim, we’ve been planning and doing our rough scheduling, sort of based on the hope that there is going to be a season of some kind,” said Narragansett Little League President Eric Kopf. “So if we do get the green light, we’re ready to move forward with the 2020 season.”
Planning is happening with a play-it-by-ear mindset, with recommendations from Little League International and local officials factoring in.
“I think we would look at [Little League’s] recommendations, but we’ve been talking as a board that it’s more going to be about what’s going on locally, with the restrictions at the state and the town levels,” said South Kingstown Little League President Josh Rosen. “We might be in a position better or worse than other communities, other states in the country, as far as what we can be done on a baseball field. We’ve got to go by the local and state government. If we can’t get on fields, if the state’s still closed, if gatherings are still limited – all that is going to really be what plays into what we can do.”
Email lists and social media have provided outlets for keeping parents and players informed. Little League’s communication with leagues includes tips for encouraging players to keep their gloves handy and get out in the backyard.
“One of the things we’re doing is we’re starting to provide some drills that kids can do, basic stuff that we’re going to be sharing on our Facebook page,” Kopf said. “The weather has been pretty rough per usual for April. There are some things kids can be doing inside. We want to get that stuff out there so the kids come in and they’re at least not starting from scratch. And from a virtual learning standpoint, it’s worked out well for my boys. We’ll have the kids bang out maybe 50 percent of what their tasks are for the day. And if it’s a good weather day, we’ll go outside for a half hour, get some energy out. When they come back to their curriculum, they’ve got some focus.”
For the leagues themselves, which are non-profit orgnaizations, operating budgets could end up taking a hit if the season is ultimately canceled. Registration fees and sponsorships by local businesses are the main sources of funds. The timing for Little Leagues is such that most of the money for this season is already banked. Sarazen said North Kingstown/Wickford will offer full refunds to families that make the request and will do the same for businesses. So far, no one has made that request.
“One of the things I find very interesting and it really speaks to community, is we’ve had all these people sign up. And our feeling is, if you want a refund now, we will refund it now. If we don’t have a season and you want to keep it in the bank until next season, that’s fine. And we haven’t been asked for a single refund,” Sarazen said. “Our great community sponsors – I would say maybe 50 percent of sponsors had already sent in their checks. Not a single sponsor has said, ‘I want my money back.’ I think they know we’re all in the same boat.”
Making good on the sponsorships by holding up their end of the bargain – playing baseball with company names on uniforms and ads on fences – is the goal.
“What really has us paying attention is, ‘OK, we’ve got these sponsors who at some point are probably ask us about the plans for the spring and how that affects what they’ve committed to,’” Rosen said. “That’s kind of what we’re looking at right now – how do we make sure that they’re comfortable, that they understand the information. Because we want them to know that we’re trying to play baseball and softball at some point. We’re trying to represent our league in some fashion this year. We’re hopeful that we can keep that community relationship with the businesses going by being able to play, because that’s part of it, too.”
The leagues are willing to be flexible to make a season happen. Unlike school sports, which are tied to classes being in session and hinge on a specific timeline, there doesn’t appear to be much stopping Little Leagues from altering their annual calendar. Typically, schedules are built backwards from the all-star postseason, with the Little League World Series dates determining regional timing, state tournaments and so on. The in-house regular season ends in early June, in time for all-star district tournaments. For now, the all-star slate is very much up in the air, leaving the door open for changes.
“The thing our league has been talking about is that we feel like, Little League’s charter is for the whole year. We’ve got what we think is a little bit of flexibility,” Rosen said. “We’re not tied to a school or other programming necessarily. We’re hopeful that if we had to, we could delay into the summer months and have some semblance of a season for these kids. Assuming all-stars either get delayed or eliminated, we’re hoping we have some extra time to just slide everything back. If kids are out there playing in July instead of May and June, I don’t think that’s going to be a bad thing.”
Sarazen worries that may be the likeliest scenario at this point, but he would also welcome a season of any kind, no matter what it takes.
“My guess is, sadly, I fear that we may lose the entire spring season,” he said. “My hope is, if indeed that’s the case, that Little League Baseball – and we would certainly go along with this at North Kingstown/Wickford – would plan to do something over the summer. It may not be as organized, it may not lead to district all-stars or anything of that nature. But maybe when they tell us we can get back outside, we’ll play baseball. We’ll take the kids who signed up, we’ll get coaches and we’ll have some sort of a season over the summer.”
Rosen’s kids, all of whom are in the league, would relish the opportunity, whenever it happens.
“The kids are still positive,” he said. “My two older ones had already started some sort of baseball routine prior to the shutdown, and they’re out there in our backyard doing something baseball related every other day at least. They keep asking, and we just stay positive and hopeful.”
Kopf’s oldest son, Hunter, 8, loves baseball and can’t wait to get back on the field, but he also has perspective that all could take a cue from.
“Hunter is definitely devastated. Baseball is his preferred sport. He plays basketball too, but baseball, he eats and breathes it,” Kopf said. “But he said something interesting to me last night. He said, basically, as much as I love baseball, the health and wellness of all my friends is more important than playing. He said, ‘I want to make sure everyone is going to be OK,’ which I thought was a pretty cool statement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.