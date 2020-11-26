Rhode Island welcomed the opportunity of its late entry into the 2K Empire Classic, but the resulting challenge left the Rams with their first 0-2 start to the season since 2012.
After falling short against No. 18 Arizona State in Wednesday’s season opener, the Rams led in the second half of a Thanksgiving night matchup against Boston College but lost 69-64.
“Disappointing loss for us,” URI head coach David Cox said. “We didn’t come out with the same pop at all. I’m not sure if that’s the result of the war we were in last night or just a lack of maturity and lack of focus, but we’ll have to get to the bottom of that as a staff.”
The Rams were initially slated to open their season with games against Stephen F. Austin and Towson at Mohegan Sun. When Baylor withdrew from the Empire Classic, URI stepped in for consecutive games against power-five foes, its first time opening a season in that manner since 1998.
While the Arizona State defeat offered hints of URI’s high ceiling, the matchup with Boston College was more representative of the challenges facing a new-look team learning on the fly. The Rams played well in spurts, rallying from an eight-point deficit in the first half and leading for much of the second half, but didn’t do enough for a win. Within striking distance down the stretch, URI never regained its lead.
“Let’s be clear - it was our defensive effort the last eight minutes and our offensive inefficiency that cost us this game,” Cox said. “They went on that run, took a little wind out of the sails, and we just didn’t execute down the stretch.”
The Eagles had pushed No. 3 Villanova to the brink in their Empire Classic first-round game, looking better than their 14th-place position in the 15-team ACC’s preseason poll. They were without leading returning scorer Jay Heath on Thursday but still built an eight-point first-half lead. Rhody began to assert itself soon after, allowing just one point over the final 5:18 of the first half and using an 8-0 run to take a lead into the break.
Fatts Russell and his new running mate Jeremy Sheppard scored URI’s first 15 points in the second half, but that became more a problem than a highlight as the Rams struggled to find offense from other sources. Boston College worked back from a 48-42 deficit with a 10-1 run. A leaner by Wynston Tabbs put the Eagles up 50-49 with 9:24 remaining, and they wouldn’t trail again.
“These games against good teams - and Rhode Island is an excellent team - come down to making plays down the stretch and we found a way to do it,” Boston College coach Jim Christian said.
URI was left frustrated on many of the same plays. The biggest sequence came with 1:40 left. The Rams nearly came up with a steal before forcing a desperation 3-pointer as the shot clock ran down. Boston College snagged the offensive rebound, though, and converted a three-point play, turning a four-point lead into a seven-point advantage.
“We did not block out,” Cox said. “That’s what caused the offensive rebound and then the putback. Fundamental flaw.”
Cox was more concerned with the bigger picture. The Rams totaled only eight assists, six shy of their number in the opener. They also lost 15 turnovers and didn’t shoot the ball well. The Rams made nine of 18 from the free-throw line and only 3 of 18 from three-point range.
“We didn’t get in a real good flow offensively tonight,” Cox said. “We can try to blame the fouls or the refs, but that’s no excuse at all. We were just disjointed all night and we’ve got to figure that out as a team, as a staff. We didn’t share the ball the way we shared it the previous night. I thought that was glaring as a reason why our offense wasn’t as cohesive and wasn’t as efficient.”
Russell scored 23 points and Sheppard had 10 as the only Rams in double figures. Jalen Carey scored eight points and freshman Ishmael Leggett scored seven.
URI and Boston College will meet again Dec. 4, in a game that was already on the schedule when the Empire Classic reshuffling happened. Before that, URI will complete its Mohegan Sun stay with games against South Florida and San Francisco.
