Archie Miller’s first team at the University of Rhode Island is beginning to take shape.
Decisions have been made by outgoing players from last year’s roster, and on Sunday, the Rams received their first two commitments from high school recruits since Miller took over. Wing Louis Hutchinson from Maryland and big man Jeremy Foumena from Canada both pledged to URI.
Hutchinson hails from Maryland and played prep school ball at IMG Academy and Long Island Lutheran. Foumena is a native of France who played in the prep ranks in Toronto.
Hutchinson and Foumena join George Washington transfer Brayon Freeman as incoming players for the Rams. They’ll join holdovers Jalen Carey, Ishmael Leggett, Malik Martin, Abdou Samb and Sebastian Thomas. Five scholarships are still open.
The final round of departures was also completed last week as Tres Berry transferred to Charleston Southern and Ileri Ayo-Faleye decided on Vermont. They joined Antwan Walker (Bryant), Makhel and Makhi Mitchell (Arkansas) and Allen Betrand (Rider) as outgoing Rams.
Freeman became the first newcomer when he committed on April 16. The guard averaged 10.3 points per game as a freshman for the Colonials in 2021-22.
Hutchinson and Foumena will add to the young core. Hutchinson is a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The 6-foot-7 wing was planning to push his commitment back to 2023 but opted to reclassify into the 2022 class for the Rams. He was receiving interest from Memphis, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, among others.
Foumena is one of the tallest recruits URI has welcomed in a number of years. Standing 6-foot-11, the native of France had offers from Georgetown and Central Florida.
