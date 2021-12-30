The year began with the effects of the pandemic still trickling into the high school sports world. The start of the winter sports season was delayed through the month of January, shaving a month of competition off the calendar. When the action began, local athletes jammed loads of success into the next 11 months. Area high school teams won 14 championships, others had memorable seasons, standouts shined and traditions were welcomed back with open arms.
The wins started coming in the winter. There was no state swim meet due to the pandemic but teams competed for division titles in a bracket format and Narragansett came out on top in Division III. It capped a resurgent year for the Mariners, who were coming off two consecutive winless seasons in a higher division.
The winter season also included North Kingstown’s first trip to a hockey championship series since 2010, with the Skippers finishing as the Division II runner-up. The Skippers also had success in indoor track, logging their highest state meet finish in program history.
No one packed more into the year than the Narragansett High School football program. With growing numbers, a few key additions to the roster and a new home in Division IV, the Mariners dominated in the spring season, which was rescheduled from the fall. They went 5-0 in the regular season, then rolled through the playoffs and won their first Super Bowl since 2003.
And it was just the beginning. With big talent returning and an identity firmly in place, the Mariners were even better in the fall season. Back in D-III, they romped through the regular season and kept right on rolling in the playoffs. Six months after their spring title, they made it two in a row on the same field, beating Chariho for the D-III crown.
There were also two championship opportunities in girls volleyball, which also had a 2020 season pushed to spring before the more typical slate this past fall. North Kingstown won its fourth consecutive championship in the spring with its fourth straight undefeated season, a remarkable achievement that ranks among the best title streaks in the history of Rhode Island high school sports.
The Skippers were on the brink of pulling off a double in the fall, but South Kingstown ended their quest for a fifth straight title with an upset in the semifinals. The Rebels went on to win the title over Prout, the first girls volleyball crown in school history. It was a special ride for South, which had encountered some bumps in the road late in the season, before suddenly clicking in the playoffs. Prout also had a terrific year, not long after a winless campaign in 2018.
If it wasn’t clear by those titles, South County remained the undisputed capital of Rhode Island volleyball in 2021. The Narragansett girls also won a title in the fall season, claiming the Division IV championship with an undefeated run. And in the spring, the North Kingstown boys matched their counterparts on the girls team by storming to their first championship since 2014 with a dominant unbeaten season and the state title.
The boys volleyball championship was held on the third weekend of June, which ended up being perhaps the best weekend of the year for North Kingstown High School. In addition to the volleyball crown, the school’s boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse teams won championships. The boys had moved to Division II after a challenging few years in D-I and relished their success, which they capped with a championship win over East Greenwich. It was the same story for the girls, with even more success. Untouchable all season, the Skippers went 11-0 in the regular season and continued dominating in the playoffs.
There wasn’t much time left in the spring season, but North Kingstown wasn’t done as one of the more surprising champions of the whole year was crowned at Rhode Island College on the last day of the RIIL sports season.
The Skipper baseball team has long been a contender but has had to work its way back to that status in recent years. There were only vague hints that something big was coming in 2021. They liked their squad and their chemistry, but they went 8-5 in the regular season. Battle-tested, their talent began to shine through in the playoffs. The Skippers got hot and rolled into the championship series, where they beat Coventry two games to one. Josh Lincourt’s grand slam in the clincher was the biggest swing of a spectacular playoff run that gave the school its first baseball title since 1967.
While they didn’t win the title, South Kingstown also had a great baseball spring. Back on the field after the 2020 cancellation, the Rebels’ big senior class was fantastic in leading the team to a 12-1 season that featured two no-hitters. Coventry ousted the Rebels in the playoffs.
The spring baseball season set the stage for the return of Little League all-star season after its cancellation in the summer of 2020. South County teams made the most of it, particularly those from South Kingstown Little League. The 10-year-old softball all-stars won the first district title in the history of the league’s softball program. The 12-year-old baseball stars finished as the district runners-up and the senior division team won the district crown before a runner-up finish in the state tournament. Narragansett Little League also had a good summer, with its 10-year-old baseball squad capturing the district title over South Kingstown.
Older age groups also had success. South Kingstown Post 39 finished as the American Legion state runner-up, while the Narragansett Lions won the Connie Mack state championship with an upset run to the title.
The new school year brought full seasons for fall sports teams on the heels of their abbreviated campaigns in 2020, and a host of squads took full advantage. North Kingstown’s football program returned to prominence by winning the Division I title, its fourth in the last five seasons. The Skippers lost their first game of the season, then kept getting better and better, culminating with a win over Central in the Division I Super Bowl.
South Kingstown joined the Skippers in the state playoff bracket, their first appearance in the state top four in quite some time. The Rebels lost to La Salle, then missed out on a rivalry Super Bowl when Central beat them in the D-I semis, but it was still a resurgent season for the Rebels.
The fall season also featured a string of soccer success, with the sport ranking right up there alongside volleyball for South County supremacy. Four area teams made championship games, with the North Kingstown girls team carrying the torch. The Skippers completed an unlikely run with an upset of La Salle in the state title game. With goalie Kathryn Bourgeois starring, the Skippers won in a shootout.
The rest of the title entrants were on the wrong end of the drama. The Prout girls and Narragansett boys both lost in shootouts, while the North Kingstown boys dropped a 1-0 decision to La Salle. All were proud of their achievements, especially Prout, which had dealt with a COVID quarantine in the 2020 playoffs but came back strong.
Cross country and tennis yielded two more titles for locals. The Prout girls tennis team captured the Division II championship as the No. 2 seed, with a win over Mt. Hope in the finals. They dedicated the title win to former coach Steven Matzner, who passed away in 2020.
On the cross country course, the girls title was up for grabs and North Kingstown seized it. Riding top-end talent like fifth-place finisher Rory Sullivan and serious depth, the Skippers beat out La Salle and East Greenwich for their first championship since 2006.
There were also individuals who shined in 2021, none more than two track stars. North Kingstown’s Sadie Souls and South Kingstown’s Chloe Greene won a host of gold medals in the division and class meets before starring at the state meet. Greene was bidding to win four state titles but was perfectly fine settling for three. Souls claimed her first individual gold. Prout’s Helene Cummings and South Kingstown’s Antonio Capalbo also won gold at the state meet. The win was part of a big year for Capalbo, who also won an indoor state title, along with teammate Amani Rojee.
Wrestling was pushed to the spring but it was worth the wait for Aidan Zarrella, who became North Kingstown’s first state champion since 2013 when he won the 145-pound weight class. The rest of the Skippers also had a strong season, with the team winning a school-record eight state meet medals.
North Kingstown also had the state individual gymnastics champion. Olivia Priest became the school’s sixth individual champ when she topped the field at the state meet.
While the successes were many and the sports world felt normal in many ways, pandemic impacts were always there. There were no fans allowed at basketball games, and attendance remained limited through parts of the spring season. COVID quarantine wiped out a terrific season for South Kingstown girls basketball, which was sidelined for the playoffs. There were a host of cancellations in the football season, and the winter season is beginning with more postponements.
For athletes, coaches and fans, it’s another reminder to treasure their opportunities.
All the victories of 2021 would have been sweet no matter what.
Given everything that came before and everything it took just to get on the court and the field and the track, the successes of 2021 meant even a little more.
