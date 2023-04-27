South Kingstown’s Zac Zyons was named America East Rookie of the Week on Tuesday.
The redshirt freshman has made regular appearances this spring for the Bryant baseball team, making it onto the field for 25 of the 36 contests to date for a Bulldogs squad that is navigating its way through the America East for the first time.
Even though the list of teams on the schedule may be unfamiliar, the Bryant nine are adjusting just fine, posting victories in their five most recent contests in league play, punctuated by a three-game sweep of Albany last weekend.
Zyons took center stage as the Bulldogs proceeded to dismantle the Great Danes, going a combined 4-for-8 with seven runs scored and a pair of extra-base hits, drilling his second home run of the campaign in Friday’s series opener.
The former Rebel connected on a Matt Mariano offering in the Bryant half of the third to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard, delivering a powerful response to the four runs that Albany posted in the opening frame.
It was a preview of things to come from the Bryant lineup, who proceeded to tee off on the Great Dane pitching staff to the tune of a season-high 20 hits, also batting around in the seventh and eighth innings on their way to a 17-11 decision.
Saturday’s doubleheader was more of the same for the Bulldogs, pummeling Albany 10-1 in the opener before coming from behind to take game two 7-5 with Zyons aiding the cause in the nightcap by scoring the tying run in the seventh inning.
Last weekend marked a breakthrough at the collegiate level for the freshman left-sided infielder, who endured a vexing stretch at the plate earlier in the season by going 11 games in a row without a hit throughout March and early April.
An April 4 trip to Kingston marked the end of Zyons’ struggles as he went 2-for-4 in Bryant’s 12-8 upending of Rhode Island, which was the fourth win of the year over Ocean State opposition for the Bulldogs after claiming three from Brown the previous month.
With their overall record now situated at 19-16, Bryant conclude an eight-game homestand on Tuesday versus Quinnipiac before traveling to Newark for a weekend set against the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Heading into the series with the Highlanders, Zyons has hit safely in his last four games to improve his batting average to .208 while also placing himself inside the Bulldog top ten in runs scored (17) and stolen bases (4).
Edwards helping Pioneers
With one game remaining in the regular season, the Sacred Heart women’s lacrosse team has a chance to wrap up the slate with a perfect record in Northeast Conference play, with Prout alumna Ellie Edwards chipping in for the Pioneers.
Playing in all 15 games thus far, the ex-Crusader has been called upon to contribute where needed, scooping up nine ground balls, causing five turnovers and winning six faceoffs along with four points, split evenly between goals and assists.
The bulk of Edwards’ offensive output came in three consecutive games, picking up a helper against Central Connecticut on March 29 before finding the net versus Howard and Stonehill on April 1 and 8, respectively.
Sacred Heart is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak which was extended last Saturday by their tightest result yet, a 7-6 triumph over Long Island that saw Lisa Martin make 11 saves to help the Pioneers improve to 7-0 in league competition.
By virtue of their win over the Sharks, Sacred Heart sewed up a share of the NEC regular season title and will be aiming to take the outright crown this upcoming Saturday versus Merrimack, who have yet to beat the Pioneers in three previous meetings.
