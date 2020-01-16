For five straight years, Narragansett drove the lead pack in Division II boys basketball, avoiding the ups and downs that everyone else experienced in a rough-and-tumble division.
Their league mates have returned the favor this year.
With an 89-85 loss to Shea on Tuesday, the Mariners fell to 2-4 in league play. Three of the losses have come by six points or less against top teams, so the Mariners can still claim contender status, but they’re in need of some victories to stay afloat in the standings.
Narragansett lost three straight in league play as the calendar turned to 2020, falling to Barrington, Cranston West and Westerly, three teams that have since risen to the top of the heap in D-II. After snapping the skid with a win over Moses Brown on Friday, the Mariners ran into Shea and its star Erickson Bans on Tuesday. In his first game since committing to Bryant University, Bans exploded for 46 points in the high-scoring matchup. The Mariners led by a point at halftime but were outscored by five in the second half. While Bans led the scoring parade, Colby Corson had a big game for the Mariners with 27 points. Matt Calabro added 18.
Narragansett visits Prout tonight.
Sideline honors
Several area coaches have been selected as NFHS state award winners. North Kingstown boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas and football coach Joe Gilmartin were named Coach of the Year in their respective sports. South Kingstown’s Henry Herbermann was named girls basketball Coach of the Year.
In addition to the NFHS award, Thomas has been selected as the Boys High School Coach of the Year by Words Unlimited, the state’s sports media organization.
Bodziony nominated
South Kingstown’s Megan Bodziony, now a senior at St. Andrew’s, was selected as a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American game, the top high school basketball all-star game. More than 900 players are nominated, from which teams for the all-star game are selected.
Bodziony is one of five Rhode Islanders to earn a nomination along with fellow St. Andrew’s student Myles Wilmoth and La Salle’s Christina Bacon, Aria DiNobile and Kelly Gallagher.
Skippers net victory
The North Kingstown High School hockey team picked up its second league win of the season on Friday with a 6-3 triumph over Cranston West at Thayer Arena. Hayden Shabo led a balanced attack with two goals.
The Skippers were set to face Lincoln on Wednesday before a matchup with Portsmouth on Friday at Boss Arena.
NK heads to Hendricken
The defending state champion North Kingstown boys basketball team will head to Warwick on Monday for its first real marquee game of the year against Bishop Hendricken. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
North Kingstown is 5-0 in league play. The Hawks, runners-up to the Skippers in last year’s Division I tournament, were undefeated until Tuesday, when they lost to La Salle.
SK gymnasts top NK
South Kingstown beat North Kingstown 133.65-124.35 in a gymnastics matchup Monday night.
Brooke O’Donnell led the Rebels with an all-around score of 34.3. Kayla Young was right behind with a 33.8, Breanna Olszewski notched a 31.55 and Kate Madore scored a 31.1.
North Kingstown’s Olivia Priest had the top score in the meet with a 35.25. Teammate Isabelle Botto scored a 32.35.
