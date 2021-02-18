WEST WARWICK — The usual rematches in the second half of the season would be welcome this year.
As it is in the abbreviated season, the Prout boys basketball team is hoping to get a second chance in the playoffs.
The Crusaders lost 58-55 to West Warwick on Monday night, their third straight defeat against a Division III contender. Now on the borderline of the playoffs, Prout is aiming to get in and make some noise against the top teams, with the experience of the last week adding fuel to the fire.
“We told the kids going into it, ‘We’re going to find out where we match against the top of the division,’” Prout coach Dean Felicetti said. “I think we’re getting better with the pace and the size of some of the stronger teams. That will help us in the playoffs hopefully.”
The Crusaders got off to a 4-1 start this season. The rough patch began last Wednesday with a 63-60 loss to St. Patrick. On Friday, first-place Davies turned a four-point halftime lead into an 82-63 victory.
Hoping to make the third powerhouse matchup a charm, the Crusaders built an early 17-point lead on Monday but watched it disappear.
“St. Pat’s, Davies, West Warwick – these are the top teams in the division,” Felicetti said. “We can play with them but we just have to get used to the speed and the size. And we’ve been telling the kids, you can’t count on the last two minutes of every game. You have to play all game. Hopefully, we’re learning that lesson.”
The Crusaders were certainly playing at the start of Monday’s game, racing to an 11-2 lead over the first three minutes of the game. John Estes hit a 3-pointer and two free throws, Mike Bogosian scored on a runner, Chris Pimentel scored on the break and Maxwell Fiore converted in the paint.
After the Wizards briefly halted the hot streak, Pimentel and Estes each hit 3-pointers to power a 9-0 run for a 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Joe Renzulli’s short jumper early in the second quarter gave Prout a 24-7 lead, its largest of the game.
For the rest of the quarter, it seemed like the teams had traded uniforms. West Warwick went on a 15-0 run and Prout didn’t score for nearly six minutes. A layup by Estes with 1:11 left ended the drought and kept Prout in front 26-22 at halftime.
“We were pushing the ball really well and then we got away from it,” Felicetti said. “And I don’t think we were used to playing with a lead like that. [West Warwick] played a lot better, too. They adjusted and did a good job. They’re a really good team.”
The Wizards took their first lead early in the third quarter before Prout answered with a 7-0 spurt, capped by a Bogosian 3-pointer, for a 33-28 lead. Two 3-pointers, the second of which came off an offensive rebound, sent the Wizards to a lead they would hold for the remainder of the game.
More second-chance points powered another run in the fourth quarter. A rebound led to a 3-pointer by Kyle DaSilva that pushed a one-point lead back to four. Soon after, Alex Johnson followed a missed free throw with a bucket to make it 50-42.
“They killed us on the glass,” Felicetti said. “Just brutal. It doesn’t just come down to those last few minutes. It was everything before and they probably tripled us up on the glass.”
Prout made a comeback attempt of its own over the final three minutes. Estes scored six straight points to make it 52-50, but the Wizards got clutch 3-pointers by DaSilva and Diondre Chase to stay in front. Prout had one last chance, down three with the ball and eight seconds on the clock, but failed to get a shot off in a frantic possession.
“Overall, it’s a tough loss, and they don’t want to hear it, but it’s a good loss,” Felicetti said. “They played really hard. They were right in it. That’s a good team.”
Estes led the Crusaders with 20 points, Bogosian had 12 and David Figueroa chipped in with six off the bench. Johnson led four Wizards in double figures with 18 points and Chase had 16. DaSilva and Brady Miale each hit three 3-pointers.
The Crusaders now turn their attention to a big regular-season finale against North Smithfield, which could determine their playoff fate.
“We won by 16 the first time we played them,” Felicetti said. “They’re tough. They’re hungry and I think they’re in the same position we’re in. It’s going to be a great high school basketball game.”
