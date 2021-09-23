NORTH KINGSTOWN — La Salle was not the ideal opponent to face when trying to break out of an early-season slump, but the North Kingstown boys soccer team took at least a few steps in the right direction against the Rams on Saturday night.
The Skippers fell behind 3-0 to the powerhouse Rams before taking some strides over the final 30 minutes and putting a goal on the board. La Salle won 3-1, but there was something to build on for the Skippers, who are integrating a lot of new players with their returning standouts. It’s been a grind early, with two losses and a tie since a season-opening win.
“We said before the game, it’s not that we’re not going to make mistakes. It’s when the mistakes happen, you’ve got to move past them and not let them get too big,” head coach Paul Fanning said. “Well, we had two big mistakes early but what I’m happy about is we didn’t just give up there. The score is what it is but it was 1-1 in the second half, and we played hard. I’m happy about that. The players played like they weren’t afraid of them, which is always a big thing. The result is bad, but I think it’s a good growth game.”
The Skippers opened the season with a 3-0 win over East Greenwich. They were edged out by East Providence 2-1 their next time out before playing Moses Brown to a draw.
La Salle came out firing in Saturday’s game. Jubril Bamgbala made it 1-0 in the third minute of action. Michael Hofstetter tallied an assist. In the 15th minute, Hofstetter took care of things himself with a header off a long lead pass that made it 2-0.
“They’re smart in their movement and they move in ways defenders aren’t used to,” Fanning said. “Before you know it, your guy is filling an attacking lane and you didn’t pick it up early enough. Unfortunately, it just took us those mistakes early to get us up to the pace of the game. We were much better with those two wide players after that.”
Aiming for a better second half, the Skippers first fell deeper into the hole. Just two minutes after the break, La Salle was awarded a penalty kick. Hofstetter converted it for the 3-0 lead.
While that made the uphill climb steeper for the Skippers, the performance was in fact better. Dan Goba scored in the 61st minute for the Skippers. A one-time blast from Jack Watson later in the half that would have made things very interesting bounced off the cross bar.
The Skippers ended up with seven shots on goal to La Salle’s five. The defense and goalie Pedro Barajas kept a clean sheet for the final 38 minutes.
Overall, there was enough to build on to keep the Skippers looking forward in the midst of the disappointing stretch.
“I think we have to keep the big picture in mind, which is we’ve been in all our games and we’re playing pretty well, but there’s a part of each game that we’re not managing well,” Fanning said. “That’s what costing us the point. And the other piece is scoring goals. We had three goals the first game and since then, it’s been all one-goal games. We just have to keep working, keep the guys hungry to keep taking their chances.”
The Skippers were set to host Wheeler on Wednesday. A big matchup with defending state champion South Kingstown looms next week.
