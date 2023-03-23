Three local players have been selected to the Golden Dozen, the most prestigious honors bestowed in the Rhode Island chapter of the National Football Foundation’s annual scholar-athlete awards.
Narragansett’s Luke Webster, North Kingstown’s Andrew Ciarniello and South Kingstown’s Phoenix Sward are the local honorees.
The awards recognize players for outstanding achievements on the gridiron and in the classroom. Winners will be honored in a ceremony May 8 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
Webster was a key part of Narragansett’s two straight Super Bowl titles in 2021 as an offensive lineman. He served as a captain this past fall.
Ciarniello was an all-state defensive back this past season and also a standout running back for the Skippers. He’s been a starter for North’s two baseball state championship teams, as well.
Sward has been a top weapon in the receiving corps for South Kingstown the past two seasons and recently announced that he will be doing a post-grad year at the Hotchkiss School next year.
The other members of the Golden Dozen are Huntley Almeida of Portsmouth, Marcus Chung of Cranston West, Elijah Diallo of Burrillville, Jamezell Lassiter of La Salle, Alex Morin of Bishop Hendricken, Jacob Poore of East Providence, Benjamin Sowa of Tiverton, Dylan Walker of Rogers and John Wiest of Middletown.
The Silver Scholars are Vincenzo Casieri of Woonsocket, Luke Corcoran of Pilgrim, Zachary DeCorpo of Toll Gate, Ryan Flynn of Smithfield, Kanz Giwa of Davies, Jaydel Hall of Tolman, Israel Hiraldo of Mt. Pleasant, Wahabu Kamara of North Providence, Brady Kitterick of Cranston East, Noah Kranowitz of Barrington, Caleb Maggs of Chariho, Dylan Martins of Johnston, Christopher Molina of St. Raphael, Brock Pacheco of Mt. Hope, Christian Petrone of Lincoln, Joseph Ruff of East Greenwich and Cameron Seaver of Shea.
The foundation will present three additional awards at the ceremony. Former Cranston mayor Michael Traficante will receive the Distinguished American Award, Sandy Gorham will receive the Contribution to Amateur Football Award, and Mitch Foresti will receive the Officials Award.
