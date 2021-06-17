SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Prout softball team didn’t play a perfect game in the regular season finale but got a springboard into the postseason out of the deal.
Abby Smith hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to win a back-and-forth game 7-6 over South Kingstown on Saturday morning. The Crusaders had lost an early 4-0 lead but were undeterred.
“I would have rather kept the 4-0 lead, but we feel good,” head coach Kevin DeTroia said. “They’re pumped up now.”
The game was the second of a home-and-home set with the Rebels, who won the first meeting by a 10-1 score on Thursday. Prout turned things around Saturday with a four-run second inning, then gave up the lead before rallying in the seventh inning and again in the eighth for the victory.
“Definitely a ton of momentum from this,” Smith said. “We were just super energetic. We really came together as a team those last few innings. We really wanted it.”
Mead D’Iorio started the second-inning surge for Prout with a base hit and eventually came around on an RBI single by Rachel Kempf. A blister sent South Kingstown ace Kacie Curran out of the circle. Reliever Carlie Manning got an out, but a walk loaded the bases and an outfield error allowed three runs to score, putting Prout up 4-0.
Prout starter Emily Jacques pitched three scoreless innings before South Kingstown pushed a run across in the fourth. The Crusaders stayed in front until the sixth, when South Kingstown broke through. Curran had the big hit, a two-run triple, that tied the game.
The Rebels were at it again in the seventh, getting an RBI single from Ava Wentworth that gave them the lead. An error made it 6-4.
Manning had settled in to pitch four consecutive scoreless innings when Prout got something going in the bottom of the seventh. Smith led off with a single and Sophia DeTroia followed with one of her own. Smith scored on a wild pitch before an error on a fly ball to right field off the bat of DiIorio allowed DeTroia to score the tying run. Kempf followed with a line drive that looked like a game-winner but South Kingstown third baseman Sarah Jones snagged it to end the inning and keep the score tied.
Prout reliever Meghan Mancini pitched a scoreless top of the eighth to set up the game-winning rally for the Crusaders. Molly Green led off with a base hit and moved to second on a groundout by Jacques. With two outs, Smith smacked a single up the middle and Green raced home with the winning run.
“I was like, OK, I’ve been hitting the ball well today. I knew my runner would score. I just needed to get it to the outfield and I did,” Smith said. “It was awesome. I don’t really know how else to describe it. I was just very, very happy.”
Prout finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and is in the playoffs this week. The postseason opener originally set for Monday was pushed back to Wednesday.
“It’s a good group of girls. They never stop fighting and today proved it,” DeTroia said. “South Kingstown is a very good team. They’re scrappy. They get it done. That’s the thing with these girls. They can struggle one game but come back two days later and beat the same team. It’s all about how they want to play.”
The loss sent South Kingstown to a final league record of 8-4. The Rebels earned a bye to the quarterfinals and will host Toll Gate on Thursday.
