PROVIDENCE — Qualifying for the state meet was an achievement worth celebrating.
It was nothing compared with the cheers that went up on Saturday.
The Prout/Exeter-West Greenwich co-op gymnastics team was the surprise winner of the Division II championship at Saturday’s state meet. Reaching a new season-best score, the Prout/EWG club edged Portsmouth to win the title.
“Honestly, we were just really excited to be here,” Prout/EWG head coach Shayelagh Rooney said. “It was so unexpected. But we’re so excited.”
The championship is the first for the program since the formation of the co-op in 2021. Prior to the co-op’s founding, Prout had not won since returning to RIIIL gymnastics in 2015-16 after decades without a team. EWG won D-II crowns in 2011, 2013 and 2015.
South Kingstown was also looking for some hardware at Saturday’s meet, but had to settle for individual honors. After an undefeated regular season, the Rebels didn’t have their best day on the big stage and finished third in D-I. La Salle won the title and Barrington finished second.
Freshman Savannah Wilson was a major bright spot for the Rebels with a fourth-place finish in the all-around competition. Olivia Kay, Scarlett Sagal and Caroline Casey also medaled in individual events.
“Some bright spots,” South Kingstown head coach Mike Franco said. “I don’t know if nerves got the best of them, but we just didn’t have a good day overall.”
Cranston West’s Brooke Anderson was the individual state champ.
For Prout/EWG, the state meet appearance was a victory in itself. The last time either school qualified for the team competition was when EWG did it in 2017. Prout had not been since its return to the RIIL. Records from Prout’s first stint in the RIIL were not immediately available, but it’s possible the program has never qualified.
This year’s group features mostly Prout gymnasts, plus a handful from EWG. They found some success in the regular season and snuck into the state meet on a tiebreaker that put them as one of the top three teams in D-II.
Gymnastics is an any-given-day kind of sport, and Saturday turned out to be Prout/EWG’s day. Their score of 134.525 represented a big jump. Scores are not tracked closely during the meet, so the presentation of the final standings made the surprise feel even bigger. When Middletown was announced in third and Portsmouth in second, the Prout/EWG gymnasts started staring at each other in disbelief. Then came the confirmation – Prout/EWG had done it.
“The girls didn’t expect it either,” Rooney said. “I think they were pretty shocked when they heard it. It was really cool.”
Olivia Pelletier of EWG led the charge with a sixth-place finish in the all-around competition with a 35.38. She also won the gold medal in the balance beam thanks to a 9.3.
Miley Keramidas was next in line with an all-around total of 33.15. Addie Daigle scored a 33.05, Anacapri Paquette had a 31.5 and Lizzie Fraza hit a 31.35. Kylie Canning and Camryn Enos also competed for the co-op squad.
“They had a clean meet on everything,” Rooney said. “There were two falls on beam, but other than that, the routines looked great. They hit all the other events.”
Wilson was South County’s top individual performer. She missed the first part of her freshman season while recovering from an injury, but got back in time to qualify for states, then delivered a great showing.
“It felt amazing,” Wilson said. “I got hurt in December. Being able to come back in two months was great. Placing fourth in all-around to all seniors felt really good.”
Wilson was the top-scoring freshman at the meet.
“The sky’s the limit for her,” Franco said.
Wilson won gold in the floor exercise and also placed third in the vault. Sagal finished third in the uneven bars and Kay was sixth. Casey took fourth in the balance beam. Brooke O’Donnell, Maria Capalbo, Anna Coutu and Katherine Howe also contributed points for the Rebels.
While the third-place finish was not what the Rebels were looking for, the season was a memorable one, particularly for a senior class that put the program back on the map.
“It really was a great year,” Franco said. “The five seniors have been unbelievable.”
Peyton Giusti was North Kingstown’s lone representative at the meet. She scored a 34.05 all-around.
