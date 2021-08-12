As the University of Rhode Island continues preparations for the upcoming fall semester -- including a looming deadline this Monday for students to submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or apply for an exemption -- the town of Narragansett's proposal to limit rental properties to a maximum of three students will head to a public hearing next Wednesday that is sure to draw spirited debate from those in support and opposed to the measure. The divisive 'three-student ordinance,' which was approved in August 2020 on a 4-1 vote, was struck down in Washington County Superior Court in June after a judge sided with a group of local property owners and landlords who argued the town did not follow proper procedure in passing the measure. Proponents of the change complain that single-family home ownership has been degraded over the past several decades and argue the demand placed on the rental market by URI students makes finding housing much more difficult and expensive for non students in the area. Opponents of the ordinance say that so-called quality-of-life issues such as arrests, nuisance reports and orange sticker violations, which prompted the current regulations limiting properties to four students, had significantly decreased in the past several years and another rule change is unwarranted. Do you believe the University of Rhode Island has a responsibility to increase on-campus housing for its students, either to alleviate pressure on the local housing market or to ensure students have adequate housing options should this revised ordinance pass? Let us know in this week's poll question.

