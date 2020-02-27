Even before the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team lost to Davidson on Saturday, head coach David Cox was hammering home the importance of the stretch run to his Rams.
“It’s hard, for 19- and 20-year-olds, to understand the gravity of these final five games, particularly after they’ve played so well thus far,” Cox said last Thursday. “It’s very important for them to understand that it can be gone in just a second. It’s very fragile footing that we’re on when you’re not in a power five conference.”
That perspective remains front and center after the Rams fell in overtime to the Wildcats. In most NCAA Tournament bracket projections, they remained in the field with an at-large bid, but there will be no easy breathing for the Rams until Selection Sunday. And the margin for error has gotten even smaller, with the Rams facing several must-win games as they head toward the finish line.
URI was set to go against Fordham on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. St. Louis visits the Ryan Center on Sunday, before a marquee home game against Dayton next Wednesday. A win over the No. 4 Flyers would almost certainly secure a bid, while a loss might not hurt much. The regular season concludes next Saturday with a trip to UMass.
The Rams left Davidson with a second loss in their last three games, on the heels of their 10-game winning streak. They had bounced back from the streak-ending loss to Dayton with a win over St. Joseph’s, but a Davidson team that’s been trending up gave them trouble on Saturday.
URI shot 31 percent from the field in the first half and went to the break trailing by eight points. They worked back to a tie in the second half, with Fatts Russell – in the midst of a cold-shooting night – burying the game-tying 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left. Jeff Dowtin blocked a Davidson shot to send the game to overtime.
The Rams went up 73-70 in the extra session but would manage only two more points as Davidson closed out the win.
Dowtin led the Rams with 21 points and Tyrese Martin scored 17. Cyril Langevine had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jon Axel Gudmunsson led the Wildcats with 23 points. Kellan Grady added 21.
Rhody dropped to 19-7 and 11-3 in conference play, though it remained in second place in the A-10 thanks to Richmond’s loss to St. Bonaventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.