South Kingstown’s 2022 senior division state title was the first state crown for the league in more than 60 years.
The wait for another banner was much shorter.
With a perfect run through the state tournament, South Kingstown’s all-star squad captured its second consecutive state title. The championship was secured with an 18-10 win over Johnston on Sunday at Bentley Field in Cumberland.
“We had the 60-year thing and now back-to-back, it’s amazing,” said manager Frank Gallucci.
South Kingstown will represent Rhode Island at the East Regional in Bangor, Maine. The team did well there last summer, ending up as one of the last four teams standing.
The roster of last year’s title team was young, and nearly all the players who were eligible to return as 16-year-olds did so this summer. When last year’s ride ended, they were already talking about coming back. There was no shying away from the desire to go back-to-back.
“This was the goal they had set for themselves,” Gallucci said. “The returning players are pretty excited about the opportunity to go back up there and make some more memories, like they did last year.”
After winning the district title with ease, South Kingstown cruised past an overmatched Pineview team 18-1 in their state tournament opener. They beat Burrillville 11-0 in the winners bracket final to advance to the championship round. The pitching staff shined in both games, led by a pair of strong outings from Ben Davis.
“Ben Davis was dominant on the mound,” Gallucci said. “We had him for the first game and held him to 30 pitches spo he could come back. He’s gotten so much stronger. It was great watching him throw.”
Johnston emerged from the losers bracket for a title shot, setting up a rematch of last year’s state final. It shaped up as another thriller when Johnston rallied from an early deficit to take a 10-5 lead. But South Kingstown left nothing to chance this time, roaring back to outscore their rivals 13-0 over the final four innings.
“It goes to the depth of the team and how bad they wanted it,” Gallucci said. “We got on them a little bit. Honestly, as a coach, it’s not a bad thing to get a little scared like that. It was warm, they were playing a little lackadaisical. I think it kind of snapped them out of it. When they got down, it lit a fire under them. They got fired up. I think it reminded them of what we’re trying to do here.”
The offensive attack was balanced, with contributions up and down the lineup. Key hits came from a number of players, including Davis, Brayden Rosen, Quinn Matos and Nick Vellone.
“We took advantage of some situations, too, and that helped us out,” Gallucci said.
Tim Menard, Keller Prendergast and Drew Nowell handled pitching duties. Nowell was on the mound when South Kingstown clinched the state title last year, and he was back in the same spot this time, pitching scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh to close out the win.
“It was the first time we played them in this tournament, but we knew what we were up against after last year,” Gallucci said. “They lost some guys, but it was the same manager, some of the same players. They scored 10 runs against us, so they’re tough. Our guys just locked in and put it together.”
The championship is another feather in the cap of a program that has become one of the best in the state at the big-field level. Many Little Leagues in the state do not run junior and senior programs, but South Kingstown has built something special over the last decade, stepping into the void after the town’s Babe Ruth program was discontinued. Players have consistently stayed together in the transition to the big diamond, and the wins have followed.
“It’s pretty great. It’s certainly unexpected, but we did have a a good group,” Gallucci said. “It’s about having the numbers and having the right players. There were comments made to our district adminstrator by the Johnston coaches, asking how we’ve been able to have so many teams in District 3. They want to try to do the same thing.”
The state title and the regional opportunity are a fitting conclusion for the 16-year-old group, many of whom have worn a South Kingstown Little League uniform for most of their lives.
“I’ve been reminding them that some of them have been pluying together since they were 7 or 8,” Gallucci said. “Even though some of them are at different schools now, when it’s time to get back together, they play just like they always have. The team chemistry, I think comes from that. They’ve made friendships that have lasted all these years.”
And now they’re ready for more baseball.
“After the win, we came back down to town and went out to dinner. The message is, we’ve been there before and we’ve been reminding them that they’ve earned this,” Gallucci said. “We’re really looking forward to regionals.”
