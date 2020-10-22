For the third time this season, the Prout girls tennis team earned a victory by a 4-3 score, beating neighbor Narragansett on Monday at Sprague Park. The Crusaders also own narrow victories over Toll Gate and Cranston West. Those, plus a 6-1 win over South Kingstown, have them at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league matches. Doubles teams led the charge in Monday’s win, as Prout swept those three matches to overcome Narragansett winning three of four singles matches. Abby Smith and Maddy Laviolette rallied from a first set loss for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles over Emma Murphy and Shelby Lefoley. Leah Hauser and Kathleen Quinn won 6-4, 6-1 over Julia Vaganek and Caroline O’Neil at No. 2. Cat Wanta and Siena Algeo beat Lindsay Moricas and Pella Edwardsen 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3. Prout’s Laura Gilfert kept Narragansett from the singles sweep with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 3 over Olivia Lonkart. For the Mariners, Leah Hart topped Meghan Mancini 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Danielle Hart won 6-1, 6-0 over Breck O’Connor at No. 2 and Phoebe Hodnett beat Avery Canavan 6-3, 6-0. Narragansett fell to 1-2 in league play with the loss.
