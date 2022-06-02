PROVIDENCE — La Salle edged Prout by slim margins twice in a span of six days last week.
Unfortunately for the Crusaders, the results signaled the end of the road.
The Rams rallied from a second-half deficit for a 13-12 win in the regular season finale. That clinched the No. 4 seed and a home playoff game, while sending the Crusaders to the No. 5 seed and a return trip to Providence.
In the rematch, La Salle held off a furious charge from Prout for a 14-11 win and a berth in the Division I semifinals.
“We came in here wanting to win it, knowing it was win or go home,” head coach Sue Burnett said. “We had two really close games with them. We wanted to win for a few different reasons.”
The Rams built a lead in the first half and went to the break in front 9-5. Two goals early in the second half made it 11-5, before Prout made its move. The Crusaders began winning draws and converting, as three straight goals by Sylvia Mayo made it 11-8. Saiorse O’Connor added a goal at 13:51 that put the Crusaders within two.
La Salle ended Prout’s scoring streak with a goal at 12:06. The teams traded tallies from there, with Mayo and Ellie Edwards scoring for Prout. The goal by Edwards made it 13-11 with 3:52 left, but the Crusaders couldn’t get any closer. La Salle managed to kill some clock and get a few defensive stops over the final three minutes. A Rams goal with seven seconds left locked up the victory.
“It was tough on the draws,” Burnett said. “We had a good stretch in the second half when we were coming back but it was tough to keep it going.”
The defeat ended another strong season in the state’s top division for Prout, which has gone 15-7 over the last two years.
“They came really far,” Burnett said. “We’re really going to miss our four seniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.