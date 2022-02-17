A number of players who brought summer ball back to South County in 2021 will keep it rolling this year.
The preliminary roster for the Ocean State Waves is out, and it features seven players who had strong summers in Wakefield last summer as the Waves returned from the NECBL’s 2020 season cancellation.
“The one thing that was missing last year was bringing back players, because we didn’t have a season in 2020,” Waves president Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “If you look at our roster this year, we’re bringing back a really good group, and I think that’s really important for building that camaraderie and that nucleus of a team.”
The Division I college baseball season begins on Friday. Summer is about four months away, with the New England Collegiate Baseball League season set to begin on June 7.
The Waves went through an up-and-down season last year before hitting some high notes in the playoffs and making a run to the divisional semifinals. Travis Honeyman won the NECBL MVP award, the first such honor in Waves franchise history.
“Last summer, it wasn’t all about the scoreboard,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “It was getting people back to games around the crack of the bat. I thought our players did a really good job of getting in the crowd, engaging with fans. Home games were more of a family atmosphere than ever last summer.”
The returning core includes all-star pitchers Ryan Gleason and Nick Payero and all-star infielders Nick Hassan and Kyle Maves. URI’s Alex Ramirez and Zach Fernandez and Rutgers’ Nick Cimillo - a late-season standout - round out the group.
Gleason (Charleston Southern) had a 2.04 ERA out of the bullpen last summer, while Payero (Seton Hall) was the team’s top starting pitcher. Hassan (Kennesaw State) hit five home runs, good for second on the team, despite playing only 27 games. Maves (Quinnipiac) batted .214 while manning second base. Ramirez came on late and finished fourth on the team in batting average. Cimillo batted .429 in 14 games and hit two home runs in the playoffs. Fernandez finished with a 1.17 ERA.
The new pitching staff includes five power-conference arms in Penn State’s Jaden Henline, Indiana’s Grant Holderfield, Oregon’s Jacob Hughes, Rutgers’ Matthew Rowe and Virginia Tech’s Christian Worley.
Parker Bard (Dayton), Jalen Borders (Belmont), Blake Bortak (Samford), Dante Ciaramella (Monmouth), Jack Erbeck (Fairfield), Cameron Knox(Fordham), Reese Lumpkin (Winthrop), Tyler Mudd (Holy Cross) and Joseph Sheets (Columbia) make up the rest of the staff.
Hassan and Cimillo are listed as catchers, and both can play the infield as well. The other catchers are Oregon’s Chase Meggers and Minot State’s Matt Malone, one of the top players in the Coastal Plain League last summer.
Maves and Ramirez are joined in the infield crop by Justin Szestowicki, the first-ever Waves player from ACC powerhouse North Carolina. The ever-present Southern Mississippi pipeline sends Creek Robertson. Drew Holderbach, a Division III All-American at Marietta College, is the brother of former Wave Alex Holderbach. Justin Bosland of Northeastern, Brodey Heaton of Belmont, Andrew Jenner of Winthrop, Max Johnson of Indiana, and Mack Timbrook of Kent State are the other infielders on the roster.
URI’s Billy Butler, a former all-stater at Ponaganset High School, headlines the outfield, alongside Guy Lipscomb of Belmont, Khyree Miller of Winthrop and Josh Shuler of Kennesaw State.
The NECBL is moving to a three-division format in 2022, with the Waves pegged for the Coastal Division. It shapes up as a gauntlet, with the Waves joined by 2021 league runner-up North Shore, 2019 runner-up Martha’s Vineyard, perennial powerhouse Newport, and 2016 champ Mystic.
The franchise is looking forward to continued relationships with its sponsors and its baseball partners, including the Ocean State Makos, L&M Baseball and the new Anchor Sports facility in Wakefield.
The team is still seeking host families. Anyone interested can email oceanstatewaves@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.