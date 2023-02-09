The schedule is set for what will be an anniversary summer at Old Mountain Field.
The Ocean State Waves will celebrate 10 years in 2023. The New England Collegiate Baseball announced its schedule last week, with the Waves slated to open play on June 7. The first home game in South Kingstown is on June 8.
“It’s really an exciting time to look back at what we’ve been able to do over these 10 years,” said president and general manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar. “None of this is possible without the community, without the support, without town, without the people who have laid the groundwork from the beginning.”
The Waves made their debut in 2013 and have become a fixture on the South County sports scene. To commemorate their milestone year, the Waves will wear an anniversary patch on their hats. The season coincides with the town of South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary celebrations. Th Waves will march in the town’s anniversary parade on June 17 and will offer free admission to all fans for that night’s game.
“We’ll be in the parade and then hopefully people will come end the day at Old Mountain,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “It’ll be free admission for everybody. Kind of a town appreciation day.”
Other highlights on the schedule include a home-and-home weekend with the Newport Gulls on June 30 and July 1, with a Friday night game at Cardines Field and a Saturday game at Old Mountain. Most home games are slated for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights.
With the college baseball season set to begin next week, Waves fans have plenty of players to keep an eye on, for the upcoming year and to connect with the past. Two former Waves - Travis Honeyman of Boston College and Cade Kuehler of Campbell - have pbeen projected as first-round picks in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft. That would be a first for the Waves organization.
As for the 2023 roster, the Waves are planning to welcome back a number of players, including pitchers Nick Conte and Jack Erbeck, infielders Alex Ramirez, Brodey Heaton and Drew Holderbach, and outfielders Khyree Miller and Jake Studley. The roster features players from Mississippi State, Oregon, Ohio State, Arkansas and Duke. The organization’s usual pipelines like Southern Mississippi and Belmont remain active.
“The roster is very strong,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “We’ve got some East Carolina guys for the first time. We’ve got an Arkansas connection now. It’s a good group.”
As always, the Waves are looking to add host families to the fold. Anyone interested can email oceanstatewaves@gmail.com.
