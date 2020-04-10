The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team picked up a pledge from one of its top targets when three-star guard Norance “Tres” Berry verbally committed on Friday. Berry chose the Rams over reported offers from the likes of Auburn, Tennessee and West Virginia.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard is a native of Cleveland, Tennessee and prepped at Scotland Performance Institute in Pennsylvania. He was teammates with former URI commit Abou Ousmane, who backed off his pledge to the Rams last week and has since committed to North Texas, but that didn’t change Berry’s destination.
Berry joins fellow incoming freshmen Ishmael Leggett and Elijah Wood as guard pickups in this year’s recruiting class, and he is the sixth committ overall, alongside transfers Malik Martin and Makhi and Makhel Mitchell. They will join a returning crew that could include Fatts Russell, who has declared for the NBA Draft but is eligible to return, along with Jacob Toppin, Antwan Walker, Jeremy Sheppard, D.J. Johnson and Jermaine Harris.
One scholarship remains for the Rams, who have seen significant roster changes since the end of the season less than a month ago. Five scholarships were already available. Then Mekhi Long and Tyrese Martin announced they would transfer, bringing the total to seven. With the latest pickup, URI has filled almost all of those spots.
