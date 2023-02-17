SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The defending champions and preseason favorites looked the part this time.
Six weeks after the URI women’s basketball team stunned UMass and set the course for a dominant ride in conference play, the Minutewomen reasserted themselves in Thursday’s rematch. Roaring out of the gates and overpowering URI in just about every facet of the game, the Minutewomen rolled to a 78-57 victory over the Rams.
“They were a lot better today,” URI coach Tammi Reiss said of the Minutewomen. “They were focused. And that’s what they have. The offensive firepower and the experience - that’s what it is. They’re used to big games. They’re champions for a reason. They looked very calm, very poised and ready to play. They were locked in, they really were.”
The loss ended URI’s 12-game win streak and put a damper on a marquee night at the Ryan Center, which welcomed a crowd of 2,422. The teams moved into a tie atop the A-10 standings, with both URI and UMass siting at 12-1. It’s the Minutewomen who own a 12-game streak now, having been perfect since the Jan. 4 loss to Rhody.
“I’d like to thank our fans for coming out,” Reiss said. “The crowd was amazing. I wish we would have given them a little bit more to cheer about.”
In the wake of URI’s January win in Amherst, Reiss said that her Rams had caught the Minutewomen flat-footed and blitzed them. The opposite was true in the rematch, as UMass stormed off the starting line to a 9-0 lead in less than two minutes. The Minutewomen led by as many as 15 points in the opening quarter.
“Right from the jump, they punched us,” Reiss said. “We were always playing catch-up. I felt that we were that way when we played them up there. Jumped on them and they could never truly get back in it today. That’s how we were today - could never truly get them back, regrouped and refocused.”
Two Emmi Rinat 3-pointers breathed some life into the Rams, who had trimmed the deficit to 11 by the end of the first quarter. Better defense from URI and some natural cooling off by the Minutewomen opened the door in the second quarter, but a four-minute scoring drought kept the Rams from making up much ground. It was still an 11-point game at the half.
Rhode Island got as close as nine in the second half, but UMass had an answer. After a 3-pointer by Sophie Phillips made it 45-36, the Minutewomen went on a 14-4 run to regain control. It was a 15-point game at the end of the third quarter.
The hints of a final charge by URI were squashed emphatically, as UMass pushed the lead out to the 20s. The 21-point final margin of victory was its largest of the night.
The Minutewomen had advantages up and down the stat sheet, in several key areas. They dominated the boards, out-rebounding URI 51-29 and grabbing 21 offensive rebounds. They were plus-22 on points in the paint. They finished with 20 assists and just 10 turnovers.
In a matchup of the top scoring and top defensive team in the league, offense won out. UMass’ 78 points were the most allowed by URI in A-10 play.
“The thing I’m most disappointed in is our defensive rebounding,” Reiss said. “Twenty o-boards - that’s all you have to say. We got punched and we didn’t punch back. Those 21 o-boards tells you what kind of game it was, right from the jump. When we jumped out 9-0 and we got punched, we just never responded. We played catch-up the whole way. Every basket we made to cut it to 12, get a little momentum, couldn’t get stops.”
Sydney Taylor led four Minutewomen in double figures with 18 points. Destiney Philoxy dished out 11 assists. Phillips was the lone Ram in double figures with 12 points. Leading scorer Maye Toure was held to five points.
The teams will be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the A-10 tournament, in some order. The Rams will have to lick their wounds quickly with a tough final stretch ahead, including road games at St. Joseph’s and Fordham, who are tied for third place in the league. Reiss is aware of what happened last year, when a long win streak ended and gave way to a stumbling finish.
“We’ve got to regroup,” Reiss said. “It’s one game. We cannot let what happened last year happen this year. It’s one game. And I told the team that.”
