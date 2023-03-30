As the calendar inches towards April, opposing hitters have been mostly unable to find a solution to the conundrum presented by the arm of South Kingstown graduate and current Rhode Island College ace Shaun Gamelin.
With a half-dozen starts under his belt, the former Rebel has compiled a 4-0 mark while hurling a team-high 39 innings and racking up at least 10 strikeouts in all but one of his appearances to date.
Gamelin was given the ball in the Anchormen’s season opener on February 24 against Southwestern of Texas and proceeded to fan 10 Pirates in seven frames of three-hit ball as RIC started 2023 on the right foot with a 4-2 decision.
The senior righty built on his strong debut in his next start versus Baldwin Wallace eight days later, once again going seven innings and retiring the last nine batters he faced in order, settling for a no-decision as the Yellowjackets triumphed 7-6 in walk-off fashion.
It was the first of a pair of starts for Gamelin during the Anchormen’s early-season trip to Florida, which concluded for him on March 9 versus Lebanon Valley with 11 strikeouts and another walk-off defeat for RIC, this time falling 5-4 to the Flying Dutchmen.
Once the Anchormen came home from their southern excursions, Gamelin returned to the win column in the team’s first game on New England soil, punching out a dozen Clark batters en route to a 9-3 tripling up of the Cougars on St. Patrick’s Day eve.
There was a slip-up in relative terms next time out against Roger Williams, as he tossed a season-low five innings but earned credit for the win in a 5-2 upending of the Hawks, keyed by fellow South Kingstown alum Cole Podeworny’s go-ahead single in the fourth.
Last Saturday marked the start of Little East play for the RIC nine, and Gamelin saved his best for the front end of the team’s doubleheader with Southern Maine, facing two Huskies over the minimum in a seven-inning, 16-strikeout, tour de force.
In the first of a pair of 10-1 Anchormen routs, Gamelin struck out the side four times while surrendering just one hit, losing the shutout as Cam Seymour led off the fourth with his first home run of the season.
The Anchormen will be seeking to improve on their 11-6 overall mark during the week as they conclude a five-game homestand with non-league meetings versus Johnson & Wales and Wheaton, before traveling this Saturday for a twinbill with Keene State.
Lidsky, Skyhawks adjusting to D-I
Life at the Division I level has been at times difficult for South Kingstown product Blaine Lidsky, as he and the rest of the Stonehill College squad navigate the choppy waters of college baseball’s highest level for the first time.
The Skyhawks are 3-14 on the spring but have shown signs of improvement in recent times, winning two of their last four games and preventing a three-game sweep at the hands of Long Island on Saturday with a 10-7 victory over the visiting Sharks.
Lidsky played a key part in the triumph, drilling a base hit that plated two runs in a five-run sixth inning for Stonehill and extending his current hitting streak to four-in-a-row dating back to a 12-6 decision over Hartford on March 21.
While his batting average of .182 is still below the Mendoza Line, the ex-Rebel has been able to better it significantly compared to its nadir of .074, which came at the conclusion of the Skyhawks’ March 18 setback to Sacred Heart.
Last weekend’s set versus LIU were the first home games of the season for Stonehill, who will return to the road for their next half-dozen contests, starting with trips to Brown and UMass-Lowell in midweek before a weekend series against Norfolk State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.