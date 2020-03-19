Collegiate athletes from South County and beyond saw their seasons cut short last week when the NCAA announced the cessation of all athletic activity, following the leads established by North America’s major professional leagues.
Instead of fine-tuning swings, throwing mechanics and spikes, thousands upon thousands of intercollegiate athletes are now devoting their practice hours towards hand-washing and social distancing, among other newly-adopted techniques.
Leading the charge among area athletes that are now dealing with this reality is South Kingstown native and St. Andrew’s product Keegan Records, who logged 13 minutes last Wednesday in Colgate’s 64-61 defeat to Boston University in the Patriot League championship game.
The Raiders were in line for an automatic bid to the National Invitation Tournament by virtue of winning their conference’s regular-season title, a consolation prize that will now not be claimed by Records and his teammates.
Records played in all but one of Colgate’s 34 contests this winter, averaging 13.4 minutes and 4.5 points per game while notching 22 blocked shots, placing him second on the Raider ledger.
Further afield, Saunderstown’s Joey Manown saw what would have been his senior season on the lacrosse field come to a halt after Duke’s 18-8 triumph over Jacksonville last Tuesday, which was the fourth straight win for the Blue Devils.
The Deerfield Academy alum opened the scoring 2:15 into the contest, beating Dolphin goaltender Hunter Sells for his 14th goal of the spring, a figure that included five multi-goal games and hat tricks versus Air Force and Denver.
In addition to his scoring prowess, Manown demonstrated extreme care when the ball was inside the webbing of his stick; he compiled just four turnovers during Duke’s truncated campaign, the fewest among players with at least 10 points to their name.
Last but not least, North Kingstown graduate Kiara Oliver made a half-dozen appearances in the circle for the Massachusetts softball team, racking up a 2-2 record for the Minutewomen with a pair of complete games.
One of the occasions in which the former Skipper went the distance came on Feb. 22, in which the junior struck out seven and only surrendered three hits as UMass won a pitcher’s duel over Pittsburgh by a 2-1 scoreline.
The result could have very well gone in the other direction, as Oliver managed to get out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the final frame, snaring a line drive from the Panthers’ Hope Alley for the game’s final out.
Briefly
Ex-Rebel Liam McGill started all eight games for Columbia, hitting .276 with a double and three runs driven in, one of which was the eventual winning run in the Lions’ lone win, a 3-2 decision over Nebraska on March 7...South Kingstown alum Connor Sweeney was ever-present in the starting lineup for Wagner lacrosse, picking up three ground balls in six contests for the Seahawks...Tristan Kozul appeared in nine matches for the Bard volleyball team, with the South Kingstown graduate compiling 40 kills and 52 digs for the Raptors.
