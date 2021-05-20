The collegiate baseball career of North Kingstown alum Patrick Maybach will continue on to at least the end of the month, as Salve Regina was declared the 2021 champions of the Commonwealth Coast Conference over the weekend.
Salve was scheduled to play a best-of-three championship series versus Endicott, but the league’s pandemic protocols led to the initial postponement and eventual cancellation of the title decider.
By virtue of possessing the better regular season record, the Seahawks nabbed the CCC’s automatic bid to the Division III NCAA tournament, the program’s second straight and fourth in the last six seasons.
However, the Salve nine will have to wait a bit to find out the identity of their initial opponent, as the tournament field will not be announced until May 23, with the first round of games scheduled for later in the week.
In the meantime, the Seahawks have scheduled a contest this upcoming Wednesday against Salem State and a doubleheader the following day with Mitchell, which will mark the first time since April 14 that Salve will play an opponent other than Roger Williams.
Maybach was last in action on May 1, as he picked up the win in a 9-5 decision over the Hawks in the opening game of the conference semifinals, striking out seven in six innings of work.
For the campaign, the former Skipper has racked up a 2-0 record in four starts with a 3.47 earned run average and 28 strikeouts, tying Dominic Perachi for the overall team lead.
Chatowsky twins honored
North Kingstown products Taylor and Tara Chatowsky recently picked up several end-of-season honors from the Commonwealth Coast Conference in recognition of their fine campaigns for the Roger Williams softball team.
Taylor made a bit of history, as she became the first-ever recipient of the conference’s defensive player of the year award, committing just one error for the entire season from her perch at third base.
She additionally nabbed a berth on the all-conference third team, tying for the team lead in sacrifice hits (3) while also figuring in the Hawks’ top five in runs scored (19), doubles (5) and stolen bases (4).
Meanwhile, her sister Tara was one of a trio of RWU players to receive a first-team nod, hitting at a .361 clip with 11 runs driven in, six stolen bases and three triples, the latter two pacing the Hawks.
However, the senior outfielder’s biggest accomplishment came in the classroom, as she earned the CCC’s scholar-athlete of the year honor, compiling a 3.977 grade point average while double majoring in accounting and finance.
The Roger Williams squad wrapped up the 2021 season with a 17-15 record, which marks the first campaign since 2017 in which the Hawks finished above .500 and the third year in a row in which they improved on their mark from the previous year.
Lamendola earns all-conference nod
North Kingstown product Lia Lamendola earned a second-team all-conference nod with the St. Leo women’s lacrosse team. The sophomore attacker registered 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points while adding 20 ground balls. She was one of six Lions to earn all-conference recognition. The team finished 5-5 overall in an abbreviated spring season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.