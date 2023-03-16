Four games into the 2023 season, North Kingstown native Max Beauchamp’s transition from setup man to finisher is going along smoothly, with his goals helping Salve Regina men’s lacrosse get off to a 3-1 start.
The La Salle graduate is currently second on the Seahawks with ten tallies to his name, scoring at least twice in each contest with hat-tricks against UMass-Boston and the Merchant Marine Academy.
Beauchamp opened the campaign in fine style against the former, successfully hitting the target twice inside the final three minutes of the first half to transform what was a 5-4 Beacon lead into a 6-5 Salve advantage, putting the Seahawks up for good.
Even though he scored the two most important goals of the afternoon, the ex-Ram was not quite done in front of the cage, capping off his personal ledger for the day 5:05 into the third quarter with a blast past UMass-Boston goaltender Trevor Koppy.
After a 16-7 loss to Western Connecticut and a postponement, Beauchamp helped Salve return to winning ways on March 4 as he had a hand in six of his team’s markers in a 15-11 decision over the Merchant Marine Academy.
The junior accrued his second triple of the spring against the Mariners while dishing off a season-high three assists, none more crucial than the pass that enabled Liam Cooney to lace home the go-ahead goal late in the opening frame.
Salve opened a two-game trip to Florida last Saturday with a 14-6 triumph over Clark in their first meeting with the Cougars since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and will conclude their time in the Sunshine State on Wednesday versus Wesleyan.
Going into the Seahawks’ tangle with the Cardinals, Beauchamp is leading the Salve squad with five assists and is also figuring inside the team’s top ten in ground balls (9) and caused turnovers (3).
SK’s Bollentin swinging hot bat
Productivity was the central theme of the Wentworth softball team’s season-opening trip to Florida, with South Kingstown alumna Julia Bollentin playing a role in the Leopards earning an 8-2 mark against a slate of opponents from seven different states.
The senior infielder socked a pair of doubles and a home run, taking Heidelberg’s Caitlin Dems over the fence in the third inning of a 6-5 victory on March 7 that required extra innings.
It was the fourth contest in a row that Bollentin drove home at least one run, on the heels of two-RBI performances versus Rivier and Geneva before settling for just one against Elizabethtown.
Wentworth wrapped up their tour last Saturday with wins over Dominican of Illinois and Rutgers-Camden and will gavel in the northern portion of their schedule this Saturday versus Brandeis, who haven’t played since splitting a Feb. 23 visit to Whittier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.