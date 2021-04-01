After seeing what would have been their senior seasons curtailed due to the pandemic in 2020, North Kingstown alumnae Tara and Taylor Chatowsky are both suiting up this spring for one final campaign on the softball diamond for Roger Williams.
Ten games into 2021, Taylor has emerged as the undisputed offensive leader for the Hawks, batting at a .476 clip while leading the squad in runs batted in (9), walks (4) and stolen bases (3).
The former Skipper drove home six of those runs in Saturday’s doubleheader versus Nichols, going 5-for-5 at the plate while also falling a home run shy of the cycle in both contests as RWU split the twin bill to open conference play.
As a result of her performance against the Bison, which also included a stolen base in the nightcap, Taylor was tabbed as the Commonwealth Coast Conference’s player of the week, becoming the first Hawk to be so honored in five years.
Not to be outdone, Tara is showing improved form inside the batter’s box after enduring a tough start to the season, going 0-for-13 before picking up her first hit of the spring last Wednesday in the final frame of a 10-6 defeat to Johnson & Wales.
She followed up by going a combined 3-for-6 in the aforementioned double-dip with Nichols, with the ex-Skipper also scoring three runs in the first game to take her total to seven, placing her in a tie for third on the team.
It was an up and down Saturday for the Chatowskys and the rest of the RWU squad, as the Hawks took an 11-1 mercy rule victory in the opener before being bested by Nichols by a 7-5 margin in the back end of their doubleheader.
With their mark now at 6-4, the Roger Williams nine will once again take on the Bison on Tuesday before playing Curry in a pair of doubleheaders this upcoming Friday and Saturday.
Gamelin honored
South Kingstown product Shaun Gamelin earned conference-wide recognition for his work on the mound for Rhode Island College on Monday, as the junior righty was selected as the Little East Conference’s pitcher of the week.
The former Rebel made a pair of relief appearances for the Anchormen, picking up a win and a save while hurling 4.1 innings without surrendering an earned run against a pair of non-league opponents.
Gamelin faced the minimum in a three-inning stint versus New England College on Friday, helping RIC take the front end of their doubleheader against the Pilgrims with seven strikeouts in a 12-3 decision.
Earlier in the week, he earned his first victory as an Anchorman after coming on for starter Seth Daly in the eighth inning of of the team’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Roger Williams on March 22, punching out a trio of Hawks in 1.1 innings of work.
RIC is now 3-3 on the young season, evening their ledger with a 14-7 triumph in the second game of their twin bill with New England College on Friday, putting the contest out of the Pilgrims’ reach thanks to a six-run sixth inning.
The Anchormen will have an opportunity to vault above the .500 mark on Wednesday as they take on Mitchell, with their meeting with the Mariners serving as the final test before the start of Little East play two days later with a road trip to Southern Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.