South County has been well-represented on the softball diamonds of Division I this spring, with no less than three players with ties to the area lacing up their cleats and competing at the highest collegiate level.
Leading the charge is Prout alumna Vanessa Oatley, who has made 11 appearances in the circle as a member of the Penn State pitching staff, compiling a 3-1 record with 13 strikeouts for the Nittany Lions.
The former Crusader has mostly worked from the bullpen this season, earning all three of her wins in a relief role, including run-rule triumphs over UMass-Lowell and Purdue that were decided after five innings.
Oatley got the starting call on a pair of occasions, hurling 3.2 innings of one-hit ball on March 20 against Rider and going into the sixth inning five days later against Maryland, striking out a pair but receiving the loss in a 8-3 Penn State defeat.
Heading closer to home, North Kingstown product Emily Tow has had her share of ups and downs during her freshman season at UMass-Lowell, notching five extra-base hits with three home runs for the River Hawks.
It took only two games for the ex-Skipper to club her first collegiate home run, taking St. John’s pitcher Carolina Zamudio deep in the sixth inning of UMass-Lowell’s Feb. 12 meeting with the Red Storm.
Tow’s fence-clearer signaled a response from the River Hawks, who posted a four-spot in the frame to transform what was a 2-0 St. John’s lead into a 4-2 UMass-Lowell advantage on their way to an eventual 5-2 decision. Tow is batting .167 on the year.
Unlike Oatley and Tow, Meghan Gormley is still competing in the Ocean State, with the North Kingstown graduate seeing action in 27 games this season for Brown.
The former Skipper had a pair of multi-hit games, going 2-for-3 against Houston Baptist on March 4 and Holy Cross on March 22, driving home a game-high four runs against the latter to help Brown to a 16-2 run-rule rout of the Crusaders.
It was the high-water mark of the spring for Gormley, who finished with a .179 batting average.
While Gormley and the Bears have wrapped up their slate, Oatley and Tow will be in action this weekend as Penn State and UMass-Lowell jockey for conference tournament seeding against Illinois and Stony Brook, respectively.
Former Mariner makes history
Narragansett alum Kegan Schroeter imprinted his name into the record book last Sunday with his performance at the Brown Springtime Invitational, breaking a four-year-old program mark in the hammer throw.
The former Mariner’s heave of 68.79 meters was good enough to win the event and exceed the previous standard set in 2018 by Owen Russell, while also helping the Brown squad finish second in the team competition.
Schroeter’s achievement was the best mark obtained to date this spring by an Ivy League athlete, placing him among the top contenders in the field at next weekend’s conference championship meet, to be held at Yale.
