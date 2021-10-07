North Kingstown alumna Alexandra Amore has earned her share of playing time – and then some – for the Rhode Island College women’s soccer team, starting every match to date and leading the Anchorwomen in minutes played.
The junior attacker has been on the pitch for a total of 973 minutes, going the distance in all but two matches, the exceptions being RIC’s meetings with Saint Joseph of Connecticut and Western Connecticut.
Amore hasn’t been running around in vain, however; the former Skipper has contributed to the Anchorwomen cause with a pair of goals and an assist, with her markers coming in consecutive matches late last month.
Her first of the campaign came in the 76th minute of RIC’s 4-1 triumph over Massachusetts Maritime on Sept. 22, which she followed up three days later with her team’s only tally of the day in a 7-1 trouncing by Castleton.
The Anchorwomen were able to recover from that setback by returning to winning ways, shutting out UMass-Dartmouth 3-0 last Wednesday, the first time since 2016 that the RIC eleven was able to knock off the Corsairs.
Although she could not extend her goal-scoring streak to three in a row, Amore was able to get involved by recording an assist on Serena Forte’s exclamation-point goal with 37 seconds remaining on the clock to seal the victory.
The 2-9 Anchorwomen are starting to make the turn towards the homestretch of their season with a half-dozen matches remaining on their slate, which resumes this Saturday with a visit from UMass-Boston.
When they last met two years ago, Amore was on target for RIC, but her effort wasn’t enough to get the Anchorwomen over the line as the Beacons claimed their third straight win in the series with the odd goal in three.
Viera back on the field
Kate Viera and her teammates on the Saint Francis field hockey team have returned to the turf this fall after seeing their 2020 season wiped out due to the pandemic, with the Red Flash experiencing their share of ups and downs.
At this stage of the campaign, there have been more of the latter as SFU began the season with a four-game losing streak before claiming three straight wins, which was then followed up by their second four-game skid of the fall.
Viera is one of three seniors on the Red Flash roster and has played in all 11 games to date, with the North Kingstown product notching three shots in her quest to score her first goal since her tally against Lock Haven in the 2018 season.
The ex-Skipper will be spending this upcoming weekend in New England as Saint Francis will be traveling for a pair of matchups with Northeast Conference opponents, taking on Bryant on Friday before going head-to-head with Merrimack two days later.
