After a freshman season in which she mainly featured off the bench, North Kingstown graduate Haleigh Ward has cemented herself as a mainstay of the Assumption women’s soccer team’s starting lineup this fall while also contributing to the squad’s attack.
The former Skipper has appeared in the Greyhound first eleven in every match with the exception of the team’s season opener, a 2-1 defeat of Holy Family that saw her blaze a shot wide of the goal in the 27th minute of play.
Ward’s accuracy has since improved, as she has found the back of the net on three occasions, including key goals in back-to-back matches against Daemen and New Haven earlier this month.
In Assumption’s Oct. 4 non-league meeting with Daemen, the sophomore midfielder headed home the Greyhounds’ opener in the 70th minute, triggering a comeback from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw with the Wildcats.
Four days later against New Haven, Ward once again scored the first of a pair of Assumption goals, this time beating Chargers goalkeeper Amanda McQuillan half an hour into proceedings to put the Greyhounds 1-0 ahead.
In contrast to the Daemen match, Assumption did not have to claw their way back to earn a result as Kate Carleson doubled the advantage ten minutes later, which proved to be all the offense that was required on the road to a 2-1 triumph.
Earlier in the season, Ward also had the opportunity to play the role of provider, assisting on Morgan Paquin’s marker midway through the second half of the Greyhounds’ September 5 tilt with Maine-Fort Kent, which concluded in a 1-1 tie.
One high-stakes game remains on Assumption’s regular season slate, a Wednesday visit to Saint Michael’s in which both teams have everything to play for with the Northeast-10 Conference tournament on the horizon.
The 5-5-5 Greyhounds will be going into the match in sixth place and require only a draw to clinch a berth, whereas the homestanding Purple Knights have to win to guarantee their presence in the postseason for the first time in 20 years.
Kershaw chips in at RIC
North Kingstown product Julia Kershaw may have spent limited time on the volleyball court for Rhode Island College this season, but the former Skipper played a part in the Anchorwomen’s straight-sets win over Massachusetts Maritime last Saturday.
Making only her fourth appearance of the fall, the junior right-side hitter notched a pair of aces and just as many digs while also recording a kill as RIC proved to be too much for a Buccaneer squad that racked up 17 receiving errors.
It was the first half of a non-league tri-match for the Anchorwomen, who dug themselves out of a two-set hole in the nightcap versus Westfield State to earn a five-set win over the Owls and improve their overall mark to 7-13 on the year.
Kershaw and the rest of the RIC squad will bring the curtain down on their season this week, hitting the road for a visit to Worcester State on Thursday before traveling further afield two days later for a Little East meeting against Keene State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.