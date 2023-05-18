The Big South Conference championship meet is in the books, and South Kingstown graduate Chloe Greene successfully defended her titles in both the heptathlon and javelin while also adding an additional honor under her belt.
Now a sophomore at Charleston Southern, the former Rebel accrued 22 points towards her team’s total over the course of the three day meet, outscoring all other individual competitors and netting her the most valuable athlete award.
Greene got to work on the opening day of competition with the first four events of the heptathlon, winning the 100-meter hurdles and high jump on her way to scoring 2819 points, 40 behind UNC-Asheville’s Mallory Haney.
Day two started with Greene nibbling into Haney’s lead in the long jump, out-leaping the Bulldog representative by five centimeters to pull within 26 points heading into the javelin throw.
Mere nibbles then gave way to a mighty chomp, as Greene registered a best effort of 36.72 meters to claim her third event and retake first place, picking up 604 points compared to Haney’s 331.
Her strong start was bookended by a strong finish in the 800 meters, with Greene stopping the clock at two minutes, 26.75 seconds, crossing the line five seconds ahead of Haney and retaining her crown with a total of 4851 points.
On the final day of the meet, Greene’s attentions shifted over to the javelin, hoping to avoid a repeat of the previous year’s nail-biter that saw her edge her nearest rival by a single centimeter.
The good news was that the margin of victory did not need to be measured by a microscope, and the even better news for her was that she once again ascended to the top step of the podium.
With all but one of her six heaves sailing past the 40-meter mark, Greene broke her own Charleston Southern program record by achieving a throw of 45.51 meters, more than two meters further than Brianna Moore of UNC-Asheville.
Her triumphs were a significant factor in the Buccaneers’ second top-three finish in the team competition over the last three years, with their final score of 157 points marking a 76-point improvement compared to the 2022 meet.
Fonseca nabs all-conference honor
Prout alum Cam Fonseca’s freshman campaign on the University of Saint Joseph men’s lacrosse team recently concluded, with the ex-Crusader earning a berth on the Great Northeast Athletic Conference’s all-rookie team.
His acumen in attack was on display throughout the season, as he was one of five players on the Bluejays roster to score at least ten goals this spring, netting 22 times to finish in fourth position.
Fonseca had six contests in which he tallied at least twice, with his season-high of four coming in a March 23 meeting versus Manhattanville that ended in a 16-5 triumph in favor of USJ.
The 2023 season was a historic one for the nascent Bluejay program, as they qualified for the GNAC championship game for the first time in their fourth year of existence, falling 16-8 to Emmanuel to finish the slate with an 11-9 overall record.
