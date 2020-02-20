The Johnson & Wales men’s volleyball team has hit its stride in recent times, winning six of its last seven matches, with South Kingstown product Jack Pincince and North Kingstown alum Josh Pitzer taking center stage for the Wildcats.
Although only a sophomore, Pincince has emerged as one of JWU’s top on-court performers, pacing the squad in kills (204), aces (17) and digs (122), while also adding a team-high 241.5 points.
In the Wildcats’ five-set triumph over Geneva on Feb. 8, the former Rebel was instrumental in guiding Johnson & Wales to victory, doing so by achieving a pair of new single-game personal bests with 28 kills and 32.5 points.
It was the third time this season that Pincince logged at least 20 kills in a match, after notching 21 against Baruch on Jan. 24 and 23 versus Endicott on Feb. 1, with JWU falling to both the Bearcats and Gulls in four and five sets, respectively.
While Pincince’s exploits haven’t yet earned the attention of the grandees of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, Pitzer’s hard work garnered himself the loop’s defensive player of the week award for the week ending Feb. 10.
The ex-Skipper got the nod after a four match stretch where he achieved 22 kills and 17 blocks, one of which came on match point in the aforementioned meeting with Geneva.
With the Wildcats up 14-13 in the final set, Pitzer combined with Sanjae Holloway to deny the Golden Tornadoes’ Byron Spear at the net to preserve the victory for JWU and improve the team’s record in five-set matches to 3-1 on the year.
The senior has additionally emerged as one of the Wildcats’ top offensive contributors, currently sitting in third place on the team with 118 points and occupying fourth spot on the squad’s total attacks ledger with 169, just one behind third-placed Ben Naouai.
It was a mixed bag over the Presidents’ Day weekend for JWU, as it fell in straight sets to number-one Springfield on Friday before recovering on Monday to sweep aside Emerson to notch its second win in as many conference tilts.
Miko-Rydzaj medals for champion Stags
Prout graduate Alex Miko-Rydzaj achieved a pair of podium finishes at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship meet this past weekend, as she helped Fairfield achieve a third straight conference championship.
The former Crusader swam the opening leg for the Stags as they claimed victory in the 4x100-yard medley relay on Saturday in a time of three minutes, 48.36 seconds, out-touching the quartet from Rider by more than a second.
Miko-Rydzaj opened the meet two days earlier with a runner-up result in the 4x50-yard medley relay, once again starting the relay for Fairfield, who finished 1.24 seconds behind Rider’s winning time of one minutes, 41.79 seconds.
While the Stags may have retained their crown with a total of 581 points, they had stiff competition with Iona finishing second with 557 and Marist rounding out the team podium eight points adrift of the Gaels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.