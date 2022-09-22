North Kingstown products Ava and Lauryn Mattiucci are both featuring at the collegiate level this fall, with the twin sisters earning significant playing time on the volleyball court for their respective schools.
After playing in nine matches for Colby during the 2021 season, Ava departed the Mules and transferred to Roger Williams, where she has been an instant contributor for the Hawks.
Mattiucci didn’t make her RWU debut until Sept. 9, but made her presence felt in the team’s straight-sets loss to Aurora by chipping in with a team-high four assists and a pair of kills.
The former Skipper has only since increased her output, reaching a season-best of 19 assists in the Hawks’ most recent outing, a four-set setback to UMass-Dartmouth on Saturday in which she also had 13 digs and two aces from the service line.
For Ava, it was the fourth consecutive appearance where she chalked up at least ten helpers, doing so in earlier meetings with Southwestern of Texas, New England College and SUNY-Potsdam, notching 18 against the latter.
The defeat to the Corsairs was the second-straight loss for RWU, who will be looking to improve on their 3-6 record on Tuesday as they begin Commonwealth Coast play by welcoming Curry to close out a four-match homestand.
Heading north towards the Bay State, Lauryn played a key role in something that Merrimack had not experienced since their Sept. 7, 2019 match against Saint Michael’s: victory.
The breakthrough win came on Aug. 26 against Saint Peter’s in which the Warriors downed the Peacocks in straight sets, as the sophomore libero led all players with nine digs while also picking up three assists and just as many aces.
Merrimack then proceeded to win back-to-back matches for the first time since 2016 by claiming a four-set triumph over Hartford the very next day, with Lauryn once again pacing the Warriors with 16 digs.
Lauryn has been one of their defensive standouts, leading the squad with 60 digs and 183 assists on the campaign, while her nine aces is six off the team pace.
Briefly
Ex-Skipper Haleigh Ward has appeared in the starting lineup in five of Assumption’s six matches to date, scoring the Greyhounds’ lone goal in their 5-1 defeat to Adelphi on Sept. 10 . . . North Kingstown alumna Meghan Corkery is leading Salve Regina with 15 blocks, five of which came in the Seahawks’ Sept. 2 defeat to Puget Sound . . . Prout graduate Emma Slade made her Division I debut for Stonehill on Sept. 8, playing the final 20 minutes of the Skyhawks’ 3-0 defeat to Bryant. The school is transitioning up from D-II his year.
