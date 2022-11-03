The women’s soccer team at Stonehill College concluded its first season at the Division I level last week, with Prout alumna Emma Slade earning her fair share of minutes in the final weeks of the campaign for the Skyhawks.
After playing in only one of the team’s first nine matches of the fall, a 3-0 defeat to Bryant on Sept. 8, the former Crusader then proceeded to appear in Stonehill’s final nine tilts, starting six.
It was during this stretch run in which Slade made her biggest contribution in a Skyhawk jersey, delivering the assist on the only goal of the game as Stonehill dealt a 1-0 defeat to Howard on Oct. 20.
In the 68th minute, the senior midfielder took an indirect free kick and lofted the ball into the penalty area, where it met the head of Peyton Nickerson and found a way past the reach of Bison goalkeeper Jaida Hendricks to open and close the night’s scoring.
Thanks to the Slade-Nickerson combination, the Stonehill eleven achieved a pair of historic milestones, defeating a Division I opponent for the first time while also picking up their first win as a member of the Northeast Conference.
The triumph over Howard marked a turning point for the Skyhawks, who then went on to knock off St. Francis-Brooklyn by the same 1-0 score three days later before wrapping things up last Thursday with a 4-3 decision over Fairleigh Dickinson.
Slade and the rest of the Skyhawks compiled a 4-13-1 overall record on the campaign with a 3-5-1 mark in NEC play, which netted them a sixth-place finish in the ten-school loop.
Campbell scores in finale
North Kingstown product Dempsey Campbell’s 13-game wait for her fourth goal of the campaign reached its conclusion Sunday as the Massachusetts field hockey team wrapped up its regular season slate with a non-league meeting versus Northeastern.
With 45 seconds left in the third quarter, the ex-Skipper seized upon a rebound off of Huskies’ goaltender Jonna Kennedy from an initial effort from Mali Herberhold and slammed it home to tie the game at two.
Unfortunately for the Minutewomen, Northeastern’s Emmy Stubbs found a way past the UMass rearguard to notch her 11th marker of the fall 2:57 into the final term to nab her team a 3-2 victory, earned on the heels of an eight-save performance from Kennedy.
It was not the ideal preparation for this week’s Atlantic 10 tournament for Campbell and the rest of the 13-5 Minutewomen, who will play in the semifinals this Thursday against a Lock Haven squad they blanked 4-0 last Friday.
Should second-seeded UMass defeat the Bald Eagles, they will play for the A-10 title two days later between the winner of the other semifinal between regular season champions Saint Joseph’s and Virginia Commonwealth.
