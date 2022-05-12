The UMass-Boston men’s lacrosse team had reason to celebrate last Saturday, as the Beacons successfully defended its Little East championship, but not before surviving a four-overtime marathon in the title decider.
South Kingstown graduate Bobby Sprague and Prout alum Jack Dobrzynski were both in action for the now back-to-back champions as they squared off against Keene State, who were looking to avenge a 14-13 setback dealt during the regular season.
After a first period that saw both teams evenly split the first four goals of the game, UMass-Boston seized the initiative in the second term, going on a three-goal run to take a 5-2 advantage which proved to be the biggest lead of the contest.
With halftime bearing down, the visiting Owls clawed their way back into proceedings with a pair of quick markers from Brendan DiSilva and Giacomo Tedone, the latter receiving a pass from Joe Nutting before beating Beacon goalie Christian Meinhold.
Once the second half got underway, both teams started to ramp up the defensive pressure, with Meinhold and his Keene State counterpart Chase Chamberlain making several saves in their respective bids to be the hero of the day.
Just three goals were scored in the entirety of the half, none bigger than the one fired by the Owls’ Tedone with 58 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the contest at six apiece going into sudden-death.
The first three periods of overtime were a struggle to gain the upper hand, with both UMass-Boston and Keene State trying to grab the game-winner, but wayward shooting prevented either the Beacons or Owls from forming the celebratory pigpile.
In the end, the duty fell upon the shoulders of UMass-Boston’s Luke Murphy, who laced the championship-winning shot past Chamberlain with 1:37 left in the fourth extra session for his 16th goal of the spring.
The Beacons learned their NCAA Division III tournament fate on Sunday evening and will now travel to New Jersey for a first round meeting with Stockton on Wednesday, with the winner facing Salisbury in a second round encounter three days later.
Going into tournament play, Dobrzynski is currently leading UMass-Boston with 189 draw controls and 114 ground balls, whereas Sprague has racked up a pair of assists and ten caused turnovers.
Bolibruch competing well
North Kingstown product Tereza Bolibruch tuned up for this upcoming weekend’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship meet by traveling to the west coast to compete at the Occidental Invitational in Los Angeles.
As part of a contingent representing the University of Mary, the ex-Skipper entered a pair of events, garnering a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.01 seconds, clocking in only eight-hundredths of a second behind the winner.
It was the second-fastest time of the spring for Bolibruch, who achieved her season best at the Al Bortke Open on April 9 with the senior Marauder posting a 13.91-second performance that is currently good for 14th in Division II.
In contrast to her podium-worthy effort in the hurdles, Bolibruch figured a bit lower down the time sheets in the 200 meters, crossing the line in 25.50 second in her heat to earn a 12th-place overall result.
