After winning back-to-back Patriot League championships, the Colgate men’s basketball squad will be hungry for thirds this winter, with South Kingstown native Keegan Records taking on a major role in the Raiders’ push for a three-peat.
The former South Kingstown High School and St. Andrew’s standout is averaging 12.6 points per game to place himself second on the team.
Records has reached double figures in each of Colgate’s last five games and seven of the last eight, pouring in a game-high 22 points in the Raiders’ most recent outing, a 73-72 setback to Vermont on Dec. 10.
The performance was one point shy of his highest haul of the season thus far, a 23-point effort that came in the senior’s only Ocean State appearance of the campaign on Nov. 10 against Brown.
In Colgate’s 77-68 triumph over the Bears, Records shot 11-of-13 from the field with four assists while also hauling down ten rebounds, picking up the sixth double-double of his collegiate career in the process.
Even though he has added new strings to his bow, the same tenacity on defense has remained, as evidenced by his 73 rebounds to lead the Raider five and eight blocked shots, three of which came in the aforementioned defeat to the Catamounts.
Records and Colgate are heading towards the end of a 12-day layoff which will conclude this Thursday afternoon with their final test before conference play, a visit from a Cornell team that claimed a 77-68 victory when they locked horns last season.
The Raiders will be heading into their meeting with the Big Red with a mark of 6-6, hindered by one-point losses to Vermont and Buffalo but boosted by an 80-68 triumph over Syracuse on Nov. 15, upending the Orange for the second season in a row.
Sweet chipping in for Panthers
Narragansett alumna Sarah Sweet is lacing up her shoes once again this winter for Plymouth State, coming off the bench in all ten games the Panthers have played thus far and logging an average of 9.3 minutes per contest.
The former Mariner has found ways to get involved at both ends of the court, dishing off a pair of assists against Northern Vermont-Johnson and snagging four rebounds versus Western Connecticut.
However, Sweet’s biggest splash to date came in Plymouth State’s most recent game last Saturday against UMass-Dartmouth, reaching double digits for the first time with a team-best 16 points, a bright spot for the Panthers in a 90-59 rout in the Corsairs’ favor.
The defeat was the fourth on the spin for Plymouth State, who will be looking to improve on their 4-6 record in the new year when they travel to Southern Maine on January 4 before welcoming UMass-Boston three days later.
Hart scores game-winner
Prout graduate Kyle Hart played hero for the University of Vermont’s club hockey team. Returning to action after a two-month injury layoff, Hart scored in the ninth round of a shootout to give UVM a victory over New Hampshire.
Hart is a senior studying managerial engineering. UVM is off for winter break and returns to action on Jan. 20 when they hit the road for back to back games against Boston College and Boston University.
