The 2023 season for the Rhode Island College baseball program will go down as one full of historical milestones for the Anchormen, with South Kingstown graduates Shaun Gamelin and Cole Podedworny playing key roles throughout the spring.
Both ex-Rebels were all-Little East first team selections, with Gamelin earning a berth as one of the squad’s three starting pitchers and Podedworny gaining recognition as the conference’s standout designated hitter.
Gamelin made the most of his conversion from reliever to starter this spring, going 9-1 in a conference-leading 89 innings of work while setting multiple program strikeout records along the way.
The senior righty fanned 143 batters to set the RIC single-season standard, with that figure going a long way towards his now-career record total of 258, not including the 26 punchouts he notched during the 2018 season while hurling for Fitchburg State.
Opponents were bamboozled time and again by Gamelin’s repertoire as he racked up ten or more strikeouts in all but three of his 13 appearances, reaching a career-high of 16 in consecutive starts versus Southern Maine and Keene State.
Heading over to the batter’s box, Podedworny was at the forefront of an Anchormen lineup that scored at an at-times head-spinning pace, posting double digits in the run column on 17 occasions.
He had little problem getting the ball in play and reaching base safely, leading RIC with a .393 batting average while also placing in the team’s top five in doubles (8), on-base percentage (.487) and runs batted in (34).
Podedworny also had ample opportunity to show off his power stroke, tying Cal Parrillo for the Anchormen’s home run title with four, half of his total coming in an April 13 meeting with Roger Williams that finished 10-7 in favor of RIC.
After clinching an unprecedented Little East regular season title with a 15-1 mark in league play, the Anchormen ran out of steam in the conference tournament, ushered to the exit in the losers’ bracket final via an 8-5 defeat to Eastern Connecticut on May 12.
However, hours before their season-ending setback to the Warriors, the RIC nine reached the 30-win plateau for the first time in program history, edging Southern Maine 3-2 to go one better than the 29 triumphs chalked up by the 2022 squad.
Beauchamp earns all-conference honor
Despite missing a handful of games during the campaign, North Kingstown native Max Beauchamp’s level of play during the 2023 season for the Salve Regina men’s lacrosse team recently yielded him an end-of-year honor.
The Commonwealth Coast Conference named the La Salle product to its all-conference second team, in recognition of the former Ram reaching double figures in goals (20) and assists (17) for the second season running.
Beauchamp’s productivity was consistent throughout the campaign, as the junior midfielder notched at least three points in nine of the 13 games that he suited up for, topped by a six-point performance against the Merchant Marine Academy.
Salve went 6-2 in conference competition to net the third seed in the Commonwealth Coast tournament, where they defeated Wentworth 17-9 in the quarterfinals before falling 23-11 to Western New England in the semifinals to bring their season to a close.
