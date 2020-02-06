South Kingstown alumna Celia Tomlinson’s senior season at Rensselaer recently took a turn for the dramatic, as her last-ditch effort sealed a victory for the Engineers over Ithaca.
The ex-Rebel was in the right place at the right time in the concluding stages of RPI’s Jan. 25 meeting with the Bombers, taking an inbound pass from Brielle Sharry and then sinking a layup off the glass with 0.1 seconds remaining to seal a 56-54 victory.
Tomlinson’s game-winning basket was what she needed to extend her double-figure scoring streak, as her 11-point haul marked what was her seventh straight contest with at least ten points.
Her run has since extended to nine in a row, as she managed to chip in with a team-high 16 points last Friday in a 62-57 defeat to Skidmore and 14 the next day against Union, which also paced RPI in what ended up being a 58-45 setback.
Defensively, Tomlinson is also in the midst of a hot run, blocking at least one shot in each of the Engineers’ last seven games while also hauling down double-digit rebounds in nine of her team’s 10 most recent contests.
Additionally, the forward can currently count herself as RPI’s undisputed leader in several statistical categories, pacing the Engineers in points per game (15.7), rebounds (230) and blocked shots (42).
After back-to-back losses this past weekend, Rensselaer’s record on the campaign is now 12-7 with the Engineers barreling towards the make-or-break portion of their schedule, as they will begin a four-game homestand this Friday against Ithaca.
RPI will then welcome Vassar the next day, before squaring off with William Smith and the Rochester Institute of Technology the following weekend, with the latter tilt penciled in as Tomlinson’s last home game as a collegian.
Briefly
Prout graduate Jon Joel has suited up in eight games for Curry, playing a total of 21 minutes and grabbing four rebounds for the Colonels . . . Former Mariner Marissa McPhillips placed second in the mile while representing MIT at the Tufts Branwen Smith-King Invitational last Saturday, clocking in with a time of five minutes, 4.89 seconds . . . North Kingstown product Hillevi Esquilin competed in three events this past Saturday at the Little East Conference championship for Rhode Island College, with the former Skipper finishing sixth in the 200-yard freestyle in two minutes, 11.98 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.